For a panoramic view that takes in Noosa, its densely wooded national park, the ocean and distant hinterland, walk or drive up to Laguna Lookout from Viewland Dr in Noosa Junction. It's especially popular (and crowded) at sunset, though the view up here will take your breath away at any time of the day.
Laguna Lookout
Noosa
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Great Sandy National Park: Cooloola Section
23.02 MILES
Extending from Lake Cootharaba north to Rainbow Beach, this 54,000 hectare section of national park offers wide ocean beaches, soaring cliffs of richly…
0.7 MILES
Noosa's unmissable national park delivers spectacular coastal views (expect to see dolphins) and ambrosial beaches like Tea Tree Bay. The most scenic way…
10.67 MILES
This is one of Australia's most atmospheric artisan markets, attracting over 1.6-million visitors a year to its 600-plus stalls. Dive into a leafy,…
Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve
29.93 MILES
The ethereal, 55-hectare Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve wraps visitors in a remnant of the subtropical rainforests that once blanketed the Blackall Range…
0.97 MILES
Framed by spiky pandanus, Tea Tree Bay is one of Noosa's most idyllic beaches, with wild bushland emerging onto a broad sweep of sand and pellucid waves…
13.45 MILES
The passage of the Noosa River that cuts into the Great Sandy National Park north of Lake Cootharaba is poetically known as the ‘river of mirrors’ or the…
23.85 MILES
Some 2.3km north of hilltop hamlet Montville lies Kondalilla National Park, home to swimmable rock pools, spectacular views, and a 90m waterfall. If you…
11.77 MILES
Looming 4km south of Coolum Beach is Mt Coolum (208m), an ancient volcanic dome whose peak offers spectacular views of the Sunshine Coast and its…
Nearby Noosa attractions
Only steps away from the restaurants, bars and boutiques of Hastings St, Noosa's most popular beach is patrolled year-round. It's one of the east coast's…
