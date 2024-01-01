Laguna Lookout

Noosa

For a panoramic view that takes in Noosa, its densely wooded national park, the ocean and distant hinterland, walk or drive up to Laguna Lookout from Viewland Dr in Noosa Junction. It's especially popular (and crowded) at sunset, though the view up here will take your breath away at any time of the day.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pandanus palms creep almost to the shore at Noosa National Park.

    Noosa National Park

    0.7 MILES

    Noosa's unmissable national park delivers spectacular coastal views (expect to see dolphins) and ambrosial beaches like Tea Tree Bay. The most scenic way…

  • Eumundi Markets.

    Eumundi Markets

    10.67 MILES

    This is one of Australia's most atmospheric artisan markets, attracting over 1.6-million visitors a year to its 600-plus stalls. Dive into a leafy,…

  • Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve

    Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve

    29.93 MILES

    The ethereal, 55-hectare Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve wraps visitors in a remnant of the subtropical rainforests that once blanketed the Blackall Range…

  • Tea Tree Bay

    Tea Tree Bay

    0.97 MILES

    Framed by spiky pandanus, Tea Tree Bay is one of Noosa's most idyllic beaches, with wild bushland emerging onto a broad sweep of sand and pellucid waves…

  • Noosa Everglades

    Noosa Everglades

    13.45 MILES

    The passage of the Noosa River that cuts into the Great Sandy National Park north of Lake Cootharaba is poetically known as the ‘river of mirrors’ or the…

  • Kondalilla National Park

    Kondalilla National Park

    23.85 MILES

    Some 2.3km north of hilltop hamlet Montville lies Kondalilla National Park, home to swimmable rock pools, spectacular views, and a 90m waterfall. If you…

  • Mt Coolum

    Mt Coolum

    11.77 MILES

    Looming 4km south of Coolum Beach is Mt Coolum (208m), an ancient volcanic dome whose peak offers spectacular views of the Sunshine Coast and its…

