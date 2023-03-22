Noosa

People walking the Coast Track in Noosa National Park.

© Peter Unger/Getty Images

Overview

Noosa is the Sunshine Coast's golden child. One of Australia's most fashionable resort towns, it's lush, low-rise centre backs onto pristine subtropical rainforest and relatively calm, crystalline waters. The result is intimate, relaxed and exclusive. The town itself is within the Noosa Biosphere Reserve, a Unesco-recognised area famous for its highly diverse ecosystem.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Pandanus palms creep almost to the shore at Noosa National Park.

    Noosa National Park

    Noosa

    Noosa's unmissable national park delivers spectacular coastal views (expect to see dolphins) and ambrosial beaches like Tea Tree Bay. The most scenic way…

  • Tea Tree Bay

    Tea Tree Bay

    Noosa

    Framed by spiky pandanus, Tea Tree Bay is one of Noosa's most idyllic beaches, with wild bushland emerging onto a broad sweep of sand and pellucid waves…

  • Laguna Lookout

    Laguna Lookout

    Noosa

    For a panoramic view that takes in Noosa, its densely wooded national park, the ocean and distant hinterland, walk or drive up to Laguna Lookout from…

  • Noosa Main Beach

    Noosa Main Beach

    Noosa

    Only steps away from the restaurants, bars and boutiques of Hastings St, Noosa's most popular beach is patrolled year-round. It's one of the east coast's…

Female surfers at Bulcock Beach, Caloundra, Sunshine Coast

Beaches

Indulge your senses on Australia's sensational Sunshine Coast

Dec 21, 2018 • 6 min read

