Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
© Peter Unger/Getty Images
Noosa is the Sunshine Coast's golden child. One of Australia's most fashionable resort towns, it's lush, low-rise centre backs onto pristine subtropical rainforest and relatively calm, crystalline waters. The result is intimate, relaxed and exclusive. The town itself is within the Noosa Biosphere Reserve, a Unesco-recognised area famous for its highly diverse ecosystem.
Noosa
Noosa's unmissable national park delivers spectacular coastal views (expect to see dolphins) and ambrosial beaches like Tea Tree Bay. The most scenic way…
Noosa
Framed by spiky pandanus, Tea Tree Bay is one of Noosa's most idyllic beaches, with wild bushland emerging onto a broad sweep of sand and pellucid waves…
Noosa
For a panoramic view that takes in Noosa, its densely wooded national park, the ocean and distant hinterland, walk or drive up to Laguna Lookout from…
Noosa
Only steps away from the restaurants, bars and boutiques of Hastings St, Noosa's most popular beach is patrolled year-round. It's one of the east coast's…
Get to the heart of Noosa with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
New Zealand $28.99
Australia $29.99
East Coast Australia $25.99
in partnership with getyourguide