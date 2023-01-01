Noosa's unmissable national park delivers spectacular coastal views (expect to see dolphins) and ambrosial beaches like Tea Tree Bay. The most scenic way to reach it is on the accoya-tree boardwalk along the coast from town. At the entrance, the Noosa National Park Information Centre has free walking maps and information on the day's koala sightings; the adjoining kiosk brews great coffee. The most popular trail is the Coastal Walk; allow at least 1½ hours for the return trip.