Noosa National Park

Top choice in Noosa

Pandanus palms creep almost to the shore at Noosa National Park.

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Noosa's unmissable national park delivers spectacular coastal views (expect to see dolphins) and ambrosial beaches like Tea Tree Bay. The most scenic way to reach it is on the accoya-tree boardwalk along the coast from town. At the entrance, the Noosa National Park Information Centre has free walking maps and information on the day's koala sightings; the adjoining kiosk brews great coffee. The most popular trail is the Coastal Walk; allow at least 1½ hours for the return trip.

Suggest an Edit