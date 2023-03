Looming 4km south of Coolum Beach is Mt Coolum (208m), an ancient volcanic dome whose peak offers spectacular views of the Sunshine Coast and its hinterland. Mt Coolum is a favourite early-morning hiking spot for locals and visitors alike and responsible for many a toned calf muscle. From the car park, the walking trail (1.6km return) leads through open eucalypt forest, shrub and montane heath. There's a drinking fountain in the car park.