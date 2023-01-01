Eumundi Markets.

This is one of Australia's most atmospheric artisan markets, attracting over 1.6-million visitors a year to its 600-plus stalls. Dive into a leafy, bohemian wonderland of hand-crafted furniture, jewellery, clothing and accessories, art, fresh local produce, gourmet provisions and more. Get your muscles pummelled, your tarot cards read or simply tuck into a world's worth of street food, from gözleme (Turkish stuffed flatbread), empanadas and gyoza to local artisan pastries.