Queensland Air Museum

Occupying two hangars beside Caloundra airport, the volunteer-run QAM houses about 100 civilian and military aircraft, including a mid-century Douglas DC-3 (the world's first mass-produced all-metal airliner) and a supersonic F-111 fighter jet belonging to the Royal Australian Air Force.

Displays shed light on various aspects of Australian and international aviation history, including wartime battles and women in aviation, and there's a small collection of fabulously retro brochures, cabin bags and in-flight crockery from Australian airlines past and present.