This privately owned oasis comprises 18 acres of steep escarpment that has been manicured into a tapestry of paths, hedges, lawns and ponds with sweeping views of the Glasshouse Mountains. Botanical highlights include rare cycads, orchids, roses, azaleas and annuals. The gardens are also home to a trio of aviaries, with 600-plus birds.
Maleny Botanic Gardens
Sunshine Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22.18 MILES
This is one of Australia's most atmospheric artisan markets, attracting over 1.6-million visitors a year to its 600-plus stalls. Dive into a leafy,…
Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve
2.94 MILES
The ethereal, 55-hectare Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve wraps visitors in a remnant of the subtropical rainforests that once blanketed the Blackall Range…
8.79 MILES
Just north of Beerwah is one of Queensland’s most famous tourist attractions. Australia Zoo is a fitting homage to its founder, wildlife enthusiast Steve…
7.85 MILES
Some 2.3km north of hilltop hamlet Montville lies Kondalilla National Park, home to swimmable rock pools, spectacular views, and a 90m waterfall. If you…
21.9 MILES
Looming 4km south of Coolum Beach is Mt Coolum (208m), an ancient volcanic dome whose peak offers spectacular views of the Sunshine Coast and its…
18.4 MILES
When you're done with catching rays and waves, sidestep to this small, sophisticated gallery. Rotating exhibitions showcase quality local and national…
23.12 MILES
The Abbey Museum houses an eclectic collection of art and archaeology that spans some 500,000 years. Once the private collection of Englishman 'Reverend'…
17.05 MILES
Occupying two hangars beside Caloundra airport, the volunteer-run QAM houses about 100 civilian and military aircraft, including a mid-century Douglas DC…
Nearby Sunshine Coast attractions
4. Glass House Mountains Lookout
11.03 MILES
If you're driving, head up to the Glass House Mountains Lookout for a spectacular, sweeping panorama of the Glass House Mountains and beyond. On clear…
12.3 MILES
Sprouting 10km west of Maroochydore, the 16m-high, fibreglass Big Pineapple is one of Queensland's most iconic and thoroughly underwhelming tourist…
12.36 MILES
Located at the Big Pineapple, this 8-hectare zoo houses native Australian, African, South American and rare Asian critters, among them binturongs, red…
17.43 MILES
Great for young families, this isn't so much a factory as a veritable temple to that most glorious of spices: ginger. Factory tours offer insight into how…