You should be dancing, yeah! You may just get the urge as you wander through this outdoor alley installation, which honours Redcliffe's most famous siblings. The narrative text is a bit scrambled and there's an underlying assumption that you know who the Bee Gees are/were, but its collection of photos, recorded anecdotes and video footage are undoubtedly engaging.
Bee Gees Way
