Bee Gees Way

Brisbane & Around

LoginSave

You should be dancing, yeah! You may just get the urge as you wander through this outdoor alley installation, which honours Redcliffe's most famous siblings. The narrative text is a bit scrambled and there's an underlying assumption that you know who the Bee Gees are/were, but its collection of photos, recorded anecdotes and video footage are undoubtedly engaging.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • South Bank Parklands

    South Bank Parklands

    18.07 MILES

    Should you sunbake on a sandy beach, saunter through a rainforest, or eye-up a Nepalese peace pagoda? You can do all three in this 17.5-hectare park…

  • Queensland Cultural Centre

    Queensland Cultural Centre

    17.9 MILES

    On South Bank, just over Victoria Bridge from the CBD, the Queensland Cultural Centre is the epicentre of Brisbane’s cultural confluence. Surrounded by…

  • GoMA, Gallery of Modern Art, part of the Queensland Cultural Centre at South Bank.

    Gallery of Modern Art

    17.8 MILES

    All angular glass, concrete and black metal, must-see GOMA celebrates modern and contemporary art, with a particular emphasis on Australian, Asian and…

  • Brisbane Powerhouse

    Brisbane Powerhouse

    17.06 MILES

    On the eastern flank of New Farm Park stands the Powerhouse, a once-derelict power station superbly transformed into a contemporary arts centre. Its…

  • City Hall

    City Hall

    17.56 MILES

    Fronted by a row of sequoia-sized Corinthian columns, Australia's largest city hall was built between 1920 and 1930. Although free, fascinating heritage…

  • Museum of Brisbane

    Museum of Brisbane

    17.57 MILES

    On the 3rd floor of City Hall, this forward-thinking museum explores historic and modern aspects of Brisbane, offering fresh, progressive insights into…

  • Old Government House

    Old Government House

    18.02 MILES

    Queensland's most important heritage building, this 1862 showpiece was designed by estimable government architect Charles Tiffin as a residence for Sir…

  • Queensland Art Gallery

    Queensland Art Gallery

    17.9 MILES

    While Brisbane's main art museum includes numerous international works, its forte is its Australia collection. This includes works by heavyweights like…

View more attractions

Nearby Brisbane & Around attractions

2. Redcliffe Museum

0.32 MILES

Inside a converted church, the spick-and-span Redcliffe Museum details the peninsula’s history through information boards, a nifty short film, artefacts…

3. Abbey Museum

12.14 MILES

The Abbey Museum houses an eclectic collection of art and archaeology that spans some 500,000 years. Once the private collection of Englishman 'Reverend'…

4. Caboolture Warplane Museum

12.98 MILES

The Caboolture Warplane Museum houses a booty of restored WWII warplanes, including a P51D Mustang, CAC Wirraway and Cessna Bird Dog. All in flying order,…

5. Fireworks Gallery

15.4 MILES

Hidden away in an industrial corner of Bowen Hills, Fireworks is one of Brisbane's best-loved commercial galleries. With an emphasis on group exhibitions,…

6. Newstead House

15.42 MILES

On a breezy hill overlooking the river, Brisbane’s oldest house dates from 1846. It’s a modest, peach-hued affair, surrounded by manicured lawns, skirted…

7. TW Fine Art

16.08 MILES

With around 10 shows annually, this easy-to-miss space has a knack for showcasing fresh, boundary-pushing contemporary art from around the globe. Its fold…

8. Tangalooma Eco Centre

16.18 MILES

Aside from providing Moreton Island walking-trail maps and displays on the island's diverse marine and bird life, this centre is a launching pad for…