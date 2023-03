Once the ‘Dunwich Benevolent Asylum’ – a home for the destitute – this small but engaging museum describes shipwrecks and harrowing voyages, and gives an introduction to the island’s rich Aboriginal history (the Quandamooka are the traditional owners of the island). Island artefacts include handmade bricks made by 19th-century convicts and the impressive shell of a green turtle found on a local beach.