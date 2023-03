For an eagle-eye view of the coast and hinterland, zip up to this 230m-high observation deck near the top of Q1; at 322m, it's the world's tallest residential building. Save money on Friday and Saturday nights when it turns into a cocktail bar from 8pm to 11pm (admission $10). You can also tackle the SkyPoint Climb (sunrise/day/twilight/night $107/77/97/87) up the spire to a height of 270m.