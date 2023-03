This Aboriginal cultural centre at the base of Burleigh Head (Jellurgal) showcases a collection of artefacts and artwork, and offers a variety of cultural tours taking in sites important to the local Yugambeh people, who have lived here for tens of thousands of years. Tours range from the 2½-hour Jellurgal Walkabout (adult/child $30/15), venturing onto their Dreaming mountain, to longer tours involving traditional dance and an ochre ceremony; book in advance.