Tropical Fruit World

Byron Bay & Northern NSW

North of town under the Big Avocado, this fruity theme-park plantation claims to have the world's largest collection of rare and tropical fruit – 500 varieties in total. It offers guided tractor tours, tastings, boat rides, native-critter spotting, a petting zoo and a miniature train.

