From Rockefeller Center’s massive Christmas tree to ice skating under the city lights, New York City is a magical place around the winter holidays. It’s also massively crowded and often cold, with the propensity to be very expensive (all that holiday cheer can really add up).

Whether you’re in town for a day or a week, you’ll need to prep for your trip a little differently than you would a summer vacation to the Big Apple – and that doesn’t just mean adding more layers to your suitcase. To avoid crowds and tourist traps, these are the tips you’ll need to visit New York in December.

Washington Square Park has its own huge tree and caroling on Christmas Eve © Kate Glicksberg / NYC & Company

What New York City neighborhoods are best during the holidays?

Midtown Manhattan is the epicenter of New York’s holiday season, packed with people eager to see the massive Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center and the sparkling window displays along Fifth Ave. Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and the Tiffany & Co flagship are all reliable standouts; get an early start if you want time to linger before the sidewalks start filling up.

If you’re in the mood to lace up some skates, skip the ice-skating rink at Rockefeller Center, which is small, expensive and prone to long lines. Instead, head to the slightly less crowded Bryant Park, where there’s skating (reservations required) and a holiday market for a post-skate treat. Further uptown, you can take to the ice at Central Park’s Wollman Rink (book in advance), then pick up gifts at the Columbus Circle holiday market.

Many New Yorkers find the Midtown bottleneck unenjoyable, to be avoided entirely between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Visitors can head pretty much anywhere else for a lower-key, neighborhood-oriented take on the festive season. Looking like something out of a film set, the quaint streets of Greenwich Village offer a solid alternative. Be sure to stop by Washington Square Park, which has its own huge tree and caroling on Christmas Eve. The Meatpacking District also stays alight through mid-January.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Lightscape includes the “Paloma” installation by Pitaya © Brooklyn Botanic Garden / Liz Ligon

What’s the best place to see holiday lights?

It depends on what type of show you’re after. In the Brooklyn neighborhood of Dyker Heights, the houses are all the way over the top on the decorating front. Get there shortly after dusk (residents start turning out the lights anytime between 9pm and 11pm) and act respectfully as you wander these residential streets, taking it all in.

In a different corner of the borough, the Jewish festival of lights ignites at Grand Army Plaza with a 32ft-high menorah. It’s lit up on all eight nights of Hanukkah. On the first night, there’s a party with live music and hot latkes – good reasons to brave the cold.

For spectacular lights in bucolic surroundings, head to one of New York City’s impressive botanic gardens. Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Lightscape features more than a million bright lights; the Holiday Train Show returns to the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx every year; and the NYC Winter Lantern Festival shines at ​​SIUH Community Park in Staten Island and the Queens County Farm Museum in Queens.

What are some non-touristy holiday things to do in New York City?

New York loves an excuse to party – and there’s no excuse like a major holiday. Themed pop-ups are popular in the run-up to the new year, from Miracle’s holiday craft cocktails (at Thief in Williamsburg and the Cabinet in the East Village) to Maccabee Bar’s Hanukkah extravaganza at Ollie in the West Village.

While the weather report may suggest otherwise, there’s never a bad time to head for a rooftop bar in New York. Crowning the Beekman Tower in Midtown East, the lounge-y Ophelia transforms into a snow globe for the festive season, while the McKittrick Hotel’s Gallow Green is nice and cozy.

Shop for last-minute gifts at Brooklyn Flea, Artists & Fleas and BLK MKT Vintage; FAD Market and the Makers Show also have holiday pops-up in Brooklyn. Check the Skint for leads on free and cheap events and Oh My Rockness for concert listings.

The Apollo puts on its annual Kwanzaa celebration in late December, as does the Brooklyn Children’s Museum, hosting five days of live music, dance, food and art-making.

It can feel chillier than the thermometers indicate in Manhattan © Julienne Schaer / NYC & Company

What are some rainy (or snowy) day things to do in New York City?

While December is generally a good time to visit New York without too much threat of inclement weather, there’s always a possibility that you might need to spend a day indoors. Luckily, New York City is full of world-class museums, theaters, restaurants and shopping.

Take the subway to the Upper East Side, where you’ll have your choice of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Frick Madison, The Jewish Museum and many more museums. If you find yourself in the East Village, The Strand is an excellent spot for book lovers to spend a cozy afternoon between the stacks searching for your next read.

Theater lovers can stop by the box office or one of the TKTS booths and try to get rush tickets for a Broadway show. It’s also a great time to snag a reservation at a bucket list restaurant or a Levain Bakery cookie. Hit the outdoor holiday markets or head over to Chelsea Market in the Meatpacking District for a diverse collection of indoor shops.

What’s the weather like in New York City during the holidays?

Usually, it’s pretty darn cold – though this can fluctuate. Last year was one of the city’s mildest winters ever, with highs in the area of 60°F, lows below freezing and an average temperature of about 45°F. But the numbers don’t tell the whole story, especially in Manhattan, where all those skyscrapers contribute to a wind-tunnel effect that often makes it feel colder than the weather reports indicate.

Still, you’ll want to check the forecast before you head out (New York Metro Weather is an excellent hyper-local resource) and plan on wearing layers, which should help maximize your packing space as well. You might need your warmest coat and thickest sweater for a comfortable walk from one side of the island to the other, or for an hour of ice-skating in Central Park, but you’ll likely be too warm in all that on the subway and in restaurants, shops and museums. Strategize accordingly.

Peruse the booths at the Union Square Holiday Market in Manhattan.

What’s the best way to get around?

The bus and subway are often your best bet for getting around during the holiday season or anytime in New York City, though cabs, cars and bikes (when it’s warm enough) are all good options too. Remember that the city’s reputation for heavy traffic means that traveling by car is not always faster than taking the subway.

For those who prefer traveling by car, Uber and Lyft are still the ride-share go-to's, but surge pricing and availability can be issues at peak travel times, especially on the weekends. If your schedule’s flexible, Lyft’s wait-and-save option might save you a few bucks, or you could avoid the markup altogether and book a ride in a metered taxi. The Curb app saves you the hassle of hailing a yellow cab on the street; if you’ve managed to get lucky and flag one down, it lets you pair your phone and pay the fare from the back seat.

A newcomer on the ride-share scene, Revel has a fleet of distinctive blue vehicles, all electric. The company has a fleet of electric mopeds as well if you prefer traveling under your own steam.

Shared Citi Bikes are as popular as ever, and you might even have an easier time finding a ride when the weather’s chilly. Just be aware that it starts getting dark here early in winter, so make sure you’re visible to drivers if you’re pedaling around town after 4pm or so.

What’s up with the subway these days?

For those who haven’t visited the Big Apple in a while, you’ll notice one major difference to the subway. At the turnstiles, MetroCards remain an option, but you can also tap your phone, smartwatch or credit card for payment thanks to OMNY, a tap-to-pay fare system that only takes a few minutes to set up on your phone. (Be sure to select the “express transit” option in your iPhone Wallet to enable turnstile swiping.)

If you’re worried about riding on the subway, there are certain precautions you can take. On the platform, stand well back from the edge and keep at least one ear free to listen for announcements (or rowdy fellow travelers). Avoid the empty car on an otherwise packed train. You’ll have more company during the day than late at night.

Check for service alerts before you swipe in at the station. Google Maps shows delays fairly quickly, and the @NYCTSubway Twitter feed has up-to-the-minute information and answers to riders’ questions.

Have you made dinner reservations?

Reservations have always been recommended here for hot-ticket dining destinations, though it’s getting harder and harder to get into on-trend or new restaurants. If you have your heart set on a particular spot, don’t mess around and lock it down early, particularly around the holidays.

If you can’t manage to book a table, New York has plenty of restaurants that welcome walk-ins. You’ll have the best luck if you show up early or at an off time and are open to eating at the bar.

What should you pack for a trip to New York City in December?

Layers are key when visiting New York in December. While the city’s subways and bus system are quite comprehensive, you’ll still find yourself walking a lot and maybe even working up a sweat doing so. The weather may also warm up throughout the day, so you want to bring light, easily packable layers that you can shed and stash in your purse or backpack as you need to. And don’t forget a hat, scarf and gloves to protect against the wind.

Just like when you visit the city during any other season, comfortable shoes are a must. You’ll be walking a lot, and there’s nothing worse than having to spend time in your hotel room resting when you could be outside enjoying the city. While you don’t necessarily need to bring snow boots for a December visit – although you never know – you do want to wear shoes that are warm and supportive, like a sturdy sneaker. When it comes to walking around New York City, choose comfort over fashion.

Is NYC expensive in December?

There are ways to save money in the city no matter what time of year it is by staying off the beaten path. While you may find that hotel prices surge in New York around the holidays, you can sometimes save cash by staying in Brooklyn or Queens rather than Manhattan. Additionally, the beauty of the holiday season is that many of the city’s iconic sights are free to see, like the Rockefeller Center tree and department store window displays.

Are there any special considerations for visiting New York City in December?

The same spots that are crowded in the warmer months are likely to be even more congested in December. However, if you brave the cold to start your day earlier, you may be able to beat the crowds to an extent.

If you’re in town on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, note that many businesses will likely have limited hours or even be closed. And unless you plan to partake in the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, it would be wise to avoid Times Square altogether on December 31. Streets are barricaded for blocks around the famous Times Square ball drop and getting around this area is very difficult, even if you have hotel or restaurant reservations.

Is December a good time to visit New York?

If you don’t mind the crowds, December is a fantastic time to visit New York City due to the holiday events and festive atmosphere. Don’t let the colder temperatures scare you – you’ll likely even appreciate the chill in the air once you’re running to catch a subway train.

The first few weeks of December are usually very busy. In the week after Christmas but before New Year’s, the crowds die down a bit.

Keep planning your trip to New York City

Find the best time to visit New York City

Plan the best winter activities in NYC before your trip

Pick which of the city’s top museums to add to your itinerary

Save your travel funds by taking advantage of these free attractions