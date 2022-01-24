In the center of Staten Island, this settlement of more than 30 buildings is frozen in amber, part of a 100-acre preservation project maintained by the…
Staten Island
The land of Shaolin (according to the Wu Tang Clan, whose borough this is), velour sweatsuits, pasta with gravy (red meat sauce), homes of clapboard and aluminum siding, three cast members of MTV's Jersey Shore, and the starting point of the NYC marathon, Staten Island feels light years away from Manhattan. If not for its namesake ferry, which docks in downtown St George, it might even be mostly forgotten. Unfashionably suburban, it's not without historical and cultural drawcards, and can make a pleasant mini-break within a high-energy tour of New York.
Explore Staten Island
- HHistoric Richmond Town
In the center of Staten Island, this settlement of more than 30 buildings is frozen in amber, part of a 100-acre preservation project maintained by the…
- AAlice Austen House
The former home of maverick photographer Alice Austen (1866–1952) stands in a serene, shore-side spot, a 2.4-mile bus ride south from the ferry pier. The…
- SSnug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden
A tranquil sweep of gardens, heritage buildings and gallery spaces provide a tour through Staten Island's history and culture. Highlights include an…
- LLenny's Creations
A one-off among Staten Island's many scrap-metal yards, visionary metalsmith Lenny Prince shapes old car parts into sculptures of Transformers, Chinese…
- SStaten Island Museum
An all-rounder of a museum, catering to dinosaur-hungry school groups as much as tourists looking for historical details on Staten Island. Set inside an…
- SSri Lankan Arts & Cultural Museum
Art and artefacts from Sri Lanka are assembled inside the first Sri Lankan museum outside of the country. It was founded by Julia Wijesinghe, daughter of…
Latest Stories from Staten Island
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Staten Island.
See
Historic Richmond Town
In the center of Staten Island, this settlement of more than 30 buildings is frozen in amber, part of a 100-acre preservation project maintained by the…
See
Alice Austen House
The former home of maverick photographer Alice Austen (1866–1952) stands in a serene, shore-side spot, a 2.4-mile bus ride south from the ferry pier. The…
See
Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden
A tranquil sweep of gardens, heritage buildings and gallery spaces provide a tour through Staten Island's history and culture. Highlights include an…
See
Lenny's Creations
A one-off among Staten Island's many scrap-metal yards, visionary metalsmith Lenny Prince shapes old car parts into sculptures of Transformers, Chinese…
See
Staten Island Museum
An all-rounder of a museum, catering to dinosaur-hungry school groups as much as tourists looking for historical details on Staten Island. Set inside an…
See
Sri Lankan Arts & Cultural Museum
Art and artefacts from Sri Lanka are assembled inside the first Sri Lankan museum outside of the country. It was founded by Julia Wijesinghe, daughter of…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Staten Island
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.