What started with a handful of paintings brought over from Europe or donated by a coterie of philanthropically minded robber barons in the 19th century…
Upper East Side
Despite the storied mansions and outrageous per-capita income, the Upper East Side isn't just liveried door staff guarding marble lobbies in Park Ave condominiums – professional twentysomethings and young families share high-rise rentals east of commercial Lexington Ave, while middle-class seniors hang on to their highly coveted rent-stabilized apartments. High-end boutiques line Madison Ave, while architecturally magnificent Fifth Ave, which runs parallel to the leafy realms of Central Park, is home to the so-called Museum Mile – one of the most cultured strips in New York (and possibly the world).
Explore Upper East Side
- Metropolitan Museum of Art
What started with a handful of paintings brought over from Europe or donated by a coterie of philanthropically minded robber barons in the 19th century…
- Guggenheim Museum
A New York icon, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, more commonly known as the Guggenheim, is an internationally-renowned art museum and one of the most…
- Frick Collection
This spectacular art collection sits in a mansion built by steel magnate Henry Clay Frick, one of the many such residences lining the section of Fifth Ave…
- CCooper-Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum
Part of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC, this is the only US museum dedicated to both historic and contemporary design. Housed in the 64-room…
- NNeue Galerie
This restored Carrère and Hastings mansion from 1914 is a resplendent showcase for Austrian and German art, featuring works by Paul Klee and Ernst Ludwig…
- MMet Breuer
The newest branch of the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened in the landmark former Whitney Museum building (designed by Marcel Breuer; there's an…
- TTemple Emanu-El
Founded in 1845 as the first Reform synagogue in New York, this temple, completed in 1929, is now one of the largest Jewish houses of worship in the world…
- MMuseum of the City of New York
Situated in a Georgian Colonial Revival–style building at the top end of Museum Mile, this local museum focuses solely on New York City’s past, present…
- AAsia Society & Museum
Founded in 1956 by John D Rockefeller III (an avid collector of Asian art), this cultural center hosts fascinating exhibits (Buddhist art of Myanmar,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Upper East Side.
See
Metropolitan Museum of Art
What started with a handful of paintings brought over from Europe or donated by a coterie of philanthropically minded robber barons in the 19th century…
See
Guggenheim Museum
A New York icon, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, more commonly known as the Guggenheim, is an internationally-renowned art museum and one of the most…
See
Frick Collection
This spectacular art collection sits in a mansion built by steel magnate Henry Clay Frick, one of the many such residences lining the section of Fifth Ave…
See
Cooper-Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum
Part of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC, this is the only US museum dedicated to both historic and contemporary design. Housed in the 64-room…
See
Neue Galerie
This restored Carrère and Hastings mansion from 1914 is a resplendent showcase for Austrian and German art, featuring works by Paul Klee and Ernst Ludwig…
See
Met Breuer
The newest branch of the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened in the landmark former Whitney Museum building (designed by Marcel Breuer; there's an…
See
Temple Emanu-El
Founded in 1845 as the first Reform synagogue in New York, this temple, completed in 1929, is now one of the largest Jewish houses of worship in the world…
See
Museum of the City of New York
Situated in a Georgian Colonial Revival–style building at the top end of Museum Mile, this local museum focuses solely on New York City’s past, present…
See
Asia Society & Museum
Founded in 1956 by John D Rockefeller III (an avid collector of Asian art), this cultural center hosts fascinating exhibits (Buddhist art of Myanmar,…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Upper East Side
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.