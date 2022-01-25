Despite the storied mansions and outrageous per-capita income, the Upper East Side isn't just liveried door staff guarding marble lobbies in Park Ave condominiums – professional twentysomethings and young families share high-rise rentals east of commercial Lexington Ave, while middle-class seniors hang on to their highly coveted rent-stabilized apartments. High-end boutiques line Madison Ave, while architecturally magnificent Fifth Ave, which runs parallel to the leafy realms of Central Park, is home to the so-called Museum Mile – one of the most cultured strips in New York (and possibly the world).