When it comes to choosing the perfect fall destination, the foliage is only part of it – we’re also on the hunt for cozy accommodations (cabins and lodges are a plus), fall-related activities (apple picking, anyone?) and a dose of spooky vibes for Halloween fans.

And yes, we all know New England is great for fall, but the US has a lot more real estate than that. Here are our favorite fall destinations across the country.

1. Teton County, WY

Best for mountain views

Vibes: The county encompassing Grand Teton National Park, Jackson and the southern part of Yellowstone offers the big mountain west at its finest, and visiting in autumn ups the ante – the whole area becomes an explosion of golds and oranges, and wildlife watching is at its best.

Do: Get a bird’s eye view of Tetons’ beauty on one of the park’s many gorgeous trails or make your way to Schwabacher Landing to snap an incredible photo of the range or spot moose and elk. Then head up to Yellowstone for panoramic autumn views of some of the US’ most scenic valleys without the crowds.

Eat: Jackson and its surrounds will likely be your culinary hub. Hop over to Nora’s Fish Creek Inn for a hearty breakfast, make your way to Snake River Brewing for lunch, and indulge at Teton Tiger for dinner and drinks.

Stay: If you want cozy autumn accommodation with mountain flair, you’ll want to book one of the many independent cabins available on rental sites like Airbnb or a stay at one of the local dude ranches such as the Triangle X Ranch.

Head to Lookout Mountain for views over Chattanooga and to visit Rock City and Ruby Falls. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

2. Chattanooga, TN

Best for culture and nature

Vibes: They don’t call Chattanooga the Scenic City for nothing. Snuggled in the Appalachian foothills, this friendly town features a walkable historic downtown right on the Tennessee River (so much gorgeous brick!), and easy access to stunning panoramic views from the surrounding ridges.

Do: Those with a soft spot for American kitsch will enjoy the old-school tourism vibes at Rock City and Ruby Falls, the waterfall within Lookout Mountain, while those with a taste for contemporary art can spend hours at the Hunter Museum of Art. Nature lovers will be spoiled with tons of rock climbing and trail options nearby, and they’ll be impressed by the River exhibit at the Tennessee Aquarium. It explores Chattanooga’s river environment (and those around the world) in detail to inspire folks to conserve the ecosystems right in their backyard – it’s clearly been put together with a lot of love.

Eat: Main Street Meats wows at lunchtime with decadent sandwiches and the best potato salad you’ll ever eat. For dinner, don’t skip Calliope, a modern Levantine spot with beautiful drinks and excellent shareables – you’ll dream about chicken shawarma hummus later.

Stay: If you’re into modern digs, you can’t go wrong at the Kinley (don’t miss the speakeasy in the lobby). If you want a dose of nostalgia with a classy nouveau twist, book a train car room at the gorgeous Hotel Chalet at the Chattanooga Choo Choo.

Lake Tahoe in the shoulder season offers empty beaches, fall colors and bags of tranquility. Celso Diniz/Getty Images

3. Lake Tahoe, CA

Best for crowd-free landscapes

Vibes: Skip the lake’s summer crowds and revel in the beauty of fall at one of the most iconic landscapes in the country where you can wander the aspen groves in the shadow of snow-dusted ridges and enjoy the tranquility of the shoulder season.

Do: Hike some of the Tahoe Rim Trail, hop onto a boat for a wine-tasting cruise, or relax on one of the lake’s many beaches. Head south to Hope Valley for even more foliage-related extravagance, or go north to do a trail ride with Piping Rock Stables through the Sierra Nevada wilderness.

Eat: South shore favorites include veggie-oriented dishes from Freshies, pizza from Base Camp and German eats at Himmel House. On the north side, enjoy breakfast or lunch at the Old Post Office Cafe, or dive into some protein at Old Range Steakhouse.

Stay: On the north side of the lake, the rustic Cedar Glen Lodge and the boutique Incline Lodge are standouts; on the south shore we like the Jeffrey Hotel and the Coachman Hotel.

New Orleans' magic ramps up even more in the approach to Halloween. Shutterstock

4. New Orleans, LA

Best for food and supernatural encounters

Vibes: New Orleans has an irresistible energy you feel the moment you step foot in the city, and this magic intensifies in the autumn months – historic architecture, atmospheric parks, cooler temperatures and a perpetually Halloweeny quality make this a perfect fall destination. (Plus you get to skip that intense summer heat.)

Do: The Big Easy has plenty of iconic sights to see – Jackson Sq, Lafayette Cemetery No 1, City Park and more – but you’ll do well to dig a little deeper. Visit the Backstreet Cultural Museum to learn about carnival and the Mardi Gras Indian tradition, or make your way to the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, the largest collection of Southern art in the country.

Eat: This is almost a trick question because there are so many good options – New Orleans cuisine is legendary. To name a few fish in a very large sea: Peche delivers elevated seafood with that sought-after Louisiana twist, Jacques-Imo’s slings decadent NOLA fare, and St Roch Market gives you the chance to sample offerings from several up-and-coming chefs.

Stay: Historic hotels are the way to go here – book into the Hotel Monteleone (est. 1886) for a luxury experience at the oldest hotel in the French Quarter, or snag a room at the Hotel Pontchartrain for a 1940s aesthetic. If you’re brave, stay at the Lafitte Hotel, which is rumored to be haunted by the daughter of the former owners of the 18th-century house.

Be wowed by the fall colors of the primeval forest in West Virginia's New River Gorge. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

5. West Virginia

Best for scenic drives

Vibes: Not only is this state home to some of the most beautiful driving country in the entire US (particularly for leaf peepers), but its hills and hollers are home to world-class river rapids, quirky towns and plenty of snug places to relax.

Do: Don’t miss the twin towns of Thomas and Davis up north. Thomas hosts an astonishing array of contemporary art galleries and tons of cultural happenings, while Davis delivers a cute small-town tableau and a witchy apothecary right on the main street. Further south, the New River Gorge offers incredible views of one of the oldest gorges on the planet and outdoorsy towns nearby.

Eat: In the Thomas/Davis area, head to Picnic for delicious tacos and ISH Kitchen for elevated international dishes. Near the New River Gorge, snag a filling breakfast or lunch at Cathedral Cafe and watch the sun go down to a live music soundtrack at the Burrito Bar.

Stay: If you’re staying up by Davis and Thomas, don’t miss the mid-century loving Billy Motel; down by the New River Gorge, you’ve got tons of adventure lodges (we like ACE) and cabin resorts (such as the cute Opossum Creek Retreat) to choose from.

Wisconsin's Door County has mellow vibes that match the fall scenery beautifully. Nejdet Duzen/Shutterstock

6. Door County, WI

Best for total relaxation

Vibes: Expansive Great Lake views, laid-back beaches and amiable towns abound in Door County, the Wisconsin peninsula that juts into Lake Michigan just north of Green Bay. While the fall colors are definitely a draw, we love Door County because of its slow vibe – rushing feels like it’s against the rules, particularly when the leaves are falling.

Do: Door County has over 50 public beaches, plus several state parks and wilderness areas. Take in the viewpoints at Peninsula State Park, marvel at the forested dunes at Whitefish Dunes State Park, and absolutely don’t miss the Ridges Sanctuary, home to the country’s southernmost boreal forest (wander with a volunteer guide to really understand the magic of this place).

Eat: Enjoy a stuffed breakfast burrito at Good Eggs, dive into a tasty pizza at Wild Tomato, or experience a traditional fish boil at the Old Post Office. For dessert, don’t miss the mile-high sundaes at Wilson’s. Need an extra dose of fall in drink form? Make your way to Island Orchard Cider for some of the best cider you’ll probably ever have.

Stay: Each of Door County’s towns offers a different accommodation option and style. Families will love Landmark Resort near Egg Bay, and those who want an atmospheric stay will be spoiled by the number of inns available, including the White Gull and the Hillside Waterfront Hotel.

Don't miss incredible natural sites in Hocking Hills State Park like Ash Cave. Kenneth Keifer/Shutterstock

7. Hocking Hills, OH

Best for country charm

Vibes: Located about an hour from Columbus, Hocking Hills is a forested oasis of rippling hills formed by glaciers thousands of years ago. This unique landscape is a favored getaway for Ohioans looking for comfy lodges, accessible nature hikes and countryside charm – and it’s all even more magical in fall.

Do: Watch changing leaves drop over beautiful rock overhangs at Hocking Hills State Park – the trails to Old Man’s Cave, Ash Cave and Rock House all make you feel like you’re exploring hidden rock canyons straight out of a fantasy novel.

Eat: Kindred Spirits at the Cedar Falls Inn is one of Hocking Hills’ star dining experiences thanks to the atmospheric lodge aesthetic and lengthy menu of decadent dishes such as spicy vegetable focaccia and hot honey pork tenderloin.

Stay: Cozy is the name of the game here. Stay in an underground hobbit house at Magical Earth Retreat, sleep in an eco-friendly cave house at Dunlap Hollow, or bunk down in one of the adorable cottages or geodomes at the Inn at Cedar Falls.