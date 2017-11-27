The Inheritance Mystery Room Escape Experience

In The Inheritance Mystery Room your distant yet eccentric uncle has suddenly passed away. Aside from rumors, you knew very little about your Uncle Nicky, only that he was a scientist of some sort and that he was very devoted to his work. On the night of his presumed death, the evening news aired a live broadcast of a fire in a lab building downtown - a building owned by the company your uncle worked for. After the building was extinguished and later the next day, the only scorched remains found were reportedly identified by the authorities there as Nickolia Vandershaff - your uncle. But the events leading up to your uncle’s death were mysterious. The last time anyone in the family saw him was six weeks ago. But nothing seemed out of the ordinary about his absence until after his death. His death began to look very mysterious when a postcard from City, Country, dated almost 20 years ago, arrived in the mail with the following written on the backside, “Should anything ever happen to me, wait for a call from John. Don’t trust anyone else! - Uncle Nicki”. Days later, men claiming to be Federal Agents of some kind began visiting members of family and asking about your uncle’s whereabouts and dealings prior to his death. No one told them about the postcard. This morning, when the phone rang, a man on the other side said that his name was John Turner, that he was your Uncle Nicky’s attorney, and that he was summoning you to your Uncle’s Study in his house for the the reading of his will - which to your surprise, you have been specifically named in. You barely knew the guy. John was very specific about the time in which you were to arrive. What really happened to your Uncle Nicky? What was he working on? Why was the government involved. Why did he name you in his Will, and why did he specify that you read his will in the Study of his home. What did he need you to do? You’re about to find out.