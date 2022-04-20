Completed in 1977, the New River Gorge Bridge is the third-highest bridge in the US and the longest single-arch bridge in the Western Hemisphere. Made…
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
The New River is actually one of the oldest in the world, and the primeval forest gorge it runs through is one of the most breathtaking in the Appalachians. The National Park Service (NPS) protects a stretch of the New River that falls 750ft over 50 miles, with a compact set of rapids up to Class V concentrated at the northernmost end. The region is an adventure mecca, with world-class white-water runs and challenging single-track trails. Rim and gorge hiking trails offer beautiful views.
In 2020, the region was upgraded from national scenic river status to become the country's latest national park.
The graceful New River Gorge Bridge sits 876ft above the river and is the third-highest bridge in the US. It carries traffic on US 19. One of four NPS visitor centers, the Canyon Rim Visitor Center just south of the bridge has information about scenic drives, river outfitters and other outdoor adventures.
Explore New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
- New River Gorge Bridge
- HHawks Nest State Park
There are hiking trails, a nature center and an aerial tram, which runs from the lodge down to the river's edge for jet boat tours of the river and views…
- HHawks Nest Overlook
An 80yd paved trail leads to a lofty view of the New River. The photogenic rock wall surrounding the overlook was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps…
- BBabcock State Park
Babcock State Park has hiking, canoeing, horseback riding, and camping and cabin accommodations. The park's highlight is its photogenic Glade Creek Grist…
- MMystery Hole
See gravity and the known limits of tackiness defied at the Mystery Hole, one of the great attractions of roadside America. Everything inside this…
New River Gorge Bridge
Hawks Nest State Park
Hawks Nest Overlook
Babcock State Park
Mystery Hole
