With gaslamps lighting the streets and jazz filling the air as you stroll through the French Quarter, New Orleans sets its unique vibes. It is truly unlike any other US city. It’s vibrant and full of life, culture and excellent food, much of it available 24/7. It’s a city I keep coming back to because I know I’m going to have a great time, no matter what time of year I visit.

Whether you’re planning to spend time wandering Bourbon St drink in hand, taking a ghost tour in one of the many iconic cemeteries spread throughout the city, or sipping a poolside cocktail at the historic Hotel Monteleone, New Orleans has something to satisfy every traveler and makes for an excellent long weekend.

Pack light, casual clothes and comfortable walking shoes for your weekend in New Orleans. Shutterstock

When to arrive: Arriving late Thursday or early Friday will allow you to maximize your weekend getaway. The party never stops in New Orleans, so you’ll have a great time no matter when you arrive!

How to get from the airport: Rideshares like Uber and Lyft are the most convenient option, taking about 25 minutes to get from the airport to the heart of the French Quarter. There's also a direct bus line from the airport to the French Quarter with $1.50 fare, but you may wait a while as it doesn't run frequently.

Getting around town: The best way to explore the city is on foot. Most major sights are within walking distance, provided you bring enough water to withstand the heat. Further sights can be reached via the city's historic streetcars or by rideshare.

Where to stay: You'd be remiss not to stay in the French Quarter – it's the heart of the city and where much of the action happens. The Hotel Monteleone is one of the oldest family-owned hotels remaining in the United States and is a great option for a luxurious stay. Most major hotel chains also have locations right in the French Quarter, so there's something available for every budget. Travelers willing to stay a bit off the beaten path can check in to the Henry Howard Hotel, another charming boutique hotel in the city's Garden District.

What to pack: Make sure to pack plenty of light clothes for the heat and humidity. Think shorts and T-shirts when walking around in the day, and lighter linen fabrics for dressing up in the evening (though most places in New Orleans have a casual vibe, so no need to dress up if it's not your thing). Comfortable walking shoes are also a must as you'll be spending plenty of time wandering the city streets.

Explore Lafayette Cemetery and the best stores of the Garden District on your first day in New Orleans. Max Felderman

Friday

Morning: Get in the New Orleans spirit bright and early with a cup of chicory coffee at French Truck Coffee – there’s one on just about every street corner in the city. Take some time to wander the French Quarter, stopping to check out the many antique stores and art galleries (Mortal Machine – with its focus on outsider are and pop surrealism – is my personal favorite). Make sure to take a stroll down Bourbon St to get the lay of the land before the party really gets going later in the evening.

How to spend the day: Head over to the city’s Garden District for some excellent shopping. The streets are lined with beautiful historic homes and trees strewn with Mardi Gras beads, so you’ll get a sense of the local character while you walk around. You’ll also get the chance to explore the contrasts seen in one of the city’s most famous cemeteries, Lafayette Cemetery. Make your first stop at NOLA Mix Records to pick up some vinyl treasures. Next, visit the Garden District Book Shop, home to Pete the bookstore dog, for a literary treat. If your energy is flagging, grab another cup of coffee at Whatever Coffee, a cute counter located inside Stein’s Deli (where you can also grab a sandwich for lunch).

Dinner: For dinner, head to Sylvain, a lovely bar located steps from Jackson Sq in the heart of the French Quarter. Enjoy delicious Southern food and well-made cocktails in the cozy, well-lit backyard space.

After dark: If you have the energy, it's time to see the nightlife of the French Quarter! Stop for an after-dinner cocktail at the Will and the Way, then walk along Bourbon St to hear some live jazz and take in the lively atmosphere.

On day two, take a stroll around Audubon Park before hitting the lunch spots of the French Quarter. Max Felderman

Saturday

Morning: Start your day at Fourth Wall, a gorgeous and spacious coffee shop in the city’s Commercial Business District. If you need breakfast, Majoria’s Commerce Restaurant is a classic diner spot right around the corner. After breakfast, hop on the streetcar down St Charles Ave to Audubon Park for a peaceful morning walk amidst lush greenery and plentiful wildlife.

How to spend the day: Make your way back to the French Quarter, taking a leisurely walk along Magazine St for some more shopping and sightseeing. Make sure to stop in at Octavia Books, 90’s Kid’s Closet and Peaches Records. For lunch back in the French Quarter, grab a delicious sandwich at NOLA Poboys or Verti Marte (both open 24-hours for any additional late-night snacking needs).

Dinner: Head to Pêche for dinner, where you can savor a variety of local seafood dishes. The restaurant has a fun, lively atmosphere and excellent service, so you’re guaranteed a pleasant end to your evening.

After dark: Head north of the French Quarter for some after hours fun at one of the bars lining St Bernard Ave. Catch a DJ set at Poor Boys Bar or a punk show at the Goat, whatever fits your taste.

Round out your final day in New Orleans taking in the sites around Jackson Sq. Max Felderman

Sunday

Morning: No trip to New Orleans would be complete without beignets from Café du Monde. Head to Jackson Sq for a fresh bag of these delicious pastries. Note that there are two separate lines for seating and counter service, so make sure you’re in the right one if you just want to grab and go.

How to spend the day: Take a leisurely stroll through Jackson Sq, soaking in the sights and sounds of the French Quarter one last time. Get in some more last-minute sightseeing and shopping – you don’t want to miss Faulkner House Books (the former home of William Faulkner) or Swamp Rags Vintage. When you’ve had your fill, it’s time to head to the airport and start planning your next trip back.