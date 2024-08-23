New Orleans has one of the most recognizable food scenes in the USA, in no small part because this town organically did "organic", as it were. It’s now accepted wisdom that top food and flavors come from the intermingling of cultures, access to great ingredients, and an aversion to cutting corners. New Orleans kitchens have, by and large, subscribed to this ethos for three centuries. The result is a distinct, Creole-influenced cuisine that has been internationally renowned for more than a minute.

At the same time, these days New Orleans' food is enlivened by an increasingly international palette; yes, of course you can get great gumbo, but the rest of the world now gets to weigh in on the menu too. Read on, and take a gastronomic trip through both old line Creole classics and newer dishes representing the global influences that laid the foundation for this unique food milieu.

The menu at Peche changes depending on the day's catch. Peche

Order the freshest fish at Peche

In a city with no shortage of great seafood, Peche somehow always manages to float (sorry) to the top of our recommendation list. The menu changes based off what folks are catching that particular day, although there are always excellent options for those who don’t love their food with fins. But we insist you try some seafood, preferably in the form of small plates so you can get a nice variety. In the past, we’ve gone ga ga for catfish in chili broth, or a whole grilled redfish that left us grinning and extremely sated. The buzzy dining room is crowded, and reservations are essential.

How to get it: Peche is casual fine dining; dress up and make reservations about a month in advance via the restaurant website or Resy.

Get the best beignets at Dough Nguyener’s

Vietnamese food is as tightly woven into South Louisiana cuisine as po’boys. But in the 2020s, we’ve reached an inflection point, where Vietnamese food isn’t just an option in New Orleans; rather, Vietnamese American chefs are redefining local classics. Dough Nguyener’s, a bakery and restaurant located just outside of New Orleans proper on the West Bank, is a great example of this phenomenon. Run by Vietnamese Americans, these geniuses are spitting out crazy good fried chicken and banh mi, while the baked goods include a wonderful spin on the classic beignet.

How to get it: This is a casual spot; no reservations and it fills fast on weekends. Located about 8 miles south of town, you’ll need wheels to get here. It gets busy during weekend brunch hours.

There are several versions of hummus at Saba, all intensely flavorful. Emily Ferretti & Gabrielle Geiselman-Milone

Have your mind blown by Saba’s hummus

The brainchild of James Beard-award winner Alon Shaya, Saba’s lovely interior attracts a clientele as attractive and well-heeled as the Uptown neighborhood that surrounds it. And yet, for all that elegant atmosphere, the actual food feels like a polished iteration of a stick- to-your-ribs meal served by your grandparents – appropriate, given "Saba" is Hebrew for "grandfather." This spot serves up food from across the Jewish diaspora; when you visit, do yourself a favor and order the hummus. There are several versions, including the splurge-worthy decadent blue crab hummus, and an intensely flavorful take studded with brussel sprouts, black garlic, and pickled jalapenos.

How to get it: Make reservations a few weeks in advance via Resy, and get a little dressed up. Saba has a lovely outdoor dining area which we recommend when the weather is nice.

Dig into curry chicken at Queen Trini Lisa

New Orleans has been dubbed the northernmost Caribbean city in the world, and Queen Trini Lisa keeps this town firmly in the gastronomical orbit of those islands. Queen Trini has been slinging Trinbagonian deliciousness since she worked out of an old convenience store, and brings the heat and the flavor of Trinidad and Tobago to a Mid-City neighborhood restaurant with no pretension and prices that are cool relief in an age of menu sticker shock. Her jerk chicken is her most famous dish, but we order the chicken curry, which comes layered with tropical depth and a lick of heat that has us watering for a side of Caribbean-style spinach and fried plantains (on that note, the vegan plate here is an exemplar of the genre).

How to get it: No reservations are required, and the restaurant rarely gets packed. We’ve found the quickest service during the early dinner (5:30–6:30) block.

Pascal's Manale offers steak and pasta, but the raw oyster bar is what should really bring you here. Pascal Manales Courtesy Image

Down some raw oysters at Pascal’s Manale

The interior of Pascal's Manale really gives off an unaffected “oh-is-this-a-lost-Sopranos-episode” vibe, all black-and-white photos and clubby, chummy banter between local characters. All that atmosphere is tasty enough, but what of the food? There are steaks, and there are plates of pasta as big as your face, and these are all good, but we’re telling you to come here for the raw oyster bar, which deserves an exhibition hall at the Smithsonian. This piece of urban history comes with a shucker who will flatter you, cajole you, banter with you, and finally serve a plate of beautiful, glistening jewels of the sea. Slurp them. Wash down with white wine. Repeat, repeat, repeat.

How to get it: Reservations not necessary, but dress up a little, why don’t ya? Pascal’s raw bar starts getting busy around 5ish, but the shuckers know their trade, and things move fast.

Soak up the shrimp sauce at Liuzza’s by the Track

You can get your beer in a goblet at Liuzza’s by the Track. A goblet. Plus there’s duck tenders, a garlic fried oyster po’boy that is almost illegally good, and a few random gambling machines, all in a location mere steps from the city’s famous racetrack (which happens to host Jazz Fest). One must order the barbeque shrimp here, though. Just to note: it’s not really barbeque. Down here, that means the shrimp is simmered in a stupidly rich garlic butter sauce that will engender paroxysms of the happiest food sweats. Get some extra bread, because you’ll be wanting to dip it into that sauce.

How to get it: Liuzza's does not take reservations. It tends to get slammed during lunch and dinner, which means you have to wait for a table. Most regulars use this time to hit the in-house bar.

Tuck into a Reuben sandwich at Stein's Deli. Photos provided by Stein's Deli . Dan Fox

Wait in line for a Reuben at Stein’s

You likely came to New Orleans wanting a po’boy, the city’s famous take on a sub (or maybe the sub is the yankee take on the po’boy). But there are more ways to devour ingredients between bread than the justifiably famous po’boy, and Stein’s, a local deli par excellence, is ready to go toe to toe with any protein-carb combo your hometown can muster. Wait in line (there’s inevitably a line), look at the fridge of craft beers and sodas, purchase one of said beverages, and don’t be intimidated by Dan Stein himself, who acts gruff but is kind of a sweetheart. All the sandwiches are good; the Reuben and the Rachel stand out as magic of the highest sand-witchery.

How to get it: Stein's does not take reservations and gets busy from around 11am–1pm. The line moves quickly, but if there's a pile of orders, you’ll need to settle in for a wait.

Fill up with a shrimp po’boy and gravy fries at Parkway

Did we just say that po’boys aren’t the only sandwiches in New Orleans? Sure did. You still need to have a po’boy, and the faded yellow-corn husk of the Parkway Bakery & Tavern, hunched on the banks of Bayou St John, is for the connoisseur. Assuming the connoisseur, that is, enjoys some good gravy fries. But if you fill up fast, skip those carbs and just get a fried shrimp po’boy, preferably "dressed" (lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo). That’s a lot of fried seafood on bread – walk it off on the banks of the bayou, the city’s prettiest inland waterway, afterwards.

How to get it: No reservations needed. Parkway gets slammed during lunch hours, but it maintains an efficient system that keeps the long lines moving.

Taste delightful Chinese and Southeast Asian cuisine at Mister Mao. Paprika Studios

Burn your tongue with the pani puri at Mister Mao

The smoke licks off the firing pans at Mister Mao, and you can watch it do so with a seat at the bar, which makes for excellent dinner theater. Grab a cocktail and take a trip through the contemporary takes on cuisine from across China and Southeast Asia, including ginger salads and avocado chaat. Make sure to order a round of pani puri: these little balls of airy goodness – filled to the brim with potato masala, chutney, and pickled blueberries – is like an international party in your mouth.

How to get it: This is a popular spot, and reservations (book a month in advance) are a must; the restaurant prefers that you book through Resy.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with ice cream at Lucy Boone

New Orleans, it almost goes without saying, is hot. Very hot. And the tastiest culinary counter to "very hot" is ice cream. Some extraordinary local ice cream can be found at Lucy Boone, a small, family-run establishment that specializes in just a few flavors at a time, key lime pie and nutella brownie among them. Order whatever because you will not go wrong.

How to get it: You can walk in whenever. There are two or three tables in here, so there may be a line, but it moves quickly (although you might not after this ice cream).