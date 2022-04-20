One of the world’s most renowned green spaces, Central Park comprises 843 acres of rolling meadows, boulder-studded outcroppings, elm-lined walkways,…
Upper West Side & Central Park
Walking past rows of brownstones on quiet side streets, the Upper West Side still has the power to make you feel like you've stepped out of a New York movie. Diners and delis harbour vestiges of old communities in this noted family neighbourhood, now being given new verve by artisan coffee shops and designer emporiums. It is bordered by two parks: Riverside Park lines the Hudson River, while the verdant expanse of Central Park stretches off to the east. It's also where you'll find the stellar Lincoln Center cultural enclave, and American Museum of Natural History.
Explore Upper West Side & Central Park
- Central Park
One of the world’s most renowned green spaces, Central Park comprises 843 acres of rolling meadows, boulder-studded outcroppings, elm-lined walkways,…
- American Museum of Natural History
Founded back in 1869, this venerable museum contains a veritable wonderland of more than 34 million objects, specimens and artifacts – including armies of…
- LLincoln Center
This stark arrangement of gleaming modernist temples houses some of Manhattan’s most important performance companies: the New York Philharmonic, the New…
- NNicholas Roerich Museum
This compelling little museum, housed in a three-story town house from 1898, is one of Manhattan’s best-kept secrets. It displays 150 paintings by the…
- New-York Historical Society
As the antiquated hyphenated name implies, the Historical Society is the city’s oldest museum, founded in 1804 to preserve historical and cultural…
- American Folk Art Museum
This small institution offers rotating exhibitions in three small galleries. Past exhibits have included quilts made by 19th-century soldiers and…
- Bethesda Terrace
The arched and frescoed walkways of Bethesda Terrace, crowned by the magnificent Bethesda Fountain, have long been a gathering area for New Yorkers of all…
- SStrawberry Fields
Standing inside the park across from the famous Dakota Building, where John Lennon was fatally shot in 1980, is this poignant, tear-shaped garden – a…
- RRiverside Park
A classic beauty designed by Central Park creators Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux, this waterside spot, running north on the Upper West Side and…
Latest Stories from Upper West Side & Central Park
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Upper West Side & Central Park.
See
Central Park
One of the world’s most renowned green spaces, Central Park comprises 843 acres of rolling meadows, boulder-studded outcroppings, elm-lined walkways,…
See
American Museum of Natural History
Founded back in 1869, this venerable museum contains a veritable wonderland of more than 34 million objects, specimens and artifacts – including armies of…
See
Lincoln Center
This stark arrangement of gleaming modernist temples houses some of Manhattan’s most important performance companies: the New York Philharmonic, the New…
See
Nicholas Roerich Museum
This compelling little museum, housed in a three-story town house from 1898, is one of Manhattan’s best-kept secrets. It displays 150 paintings by the…
See
New-York Historical Society
As the antiquated hyphenated name implies, the Historical Society is the city’s oldest museum, founded in 1804 to preserve historical and cultural…
See
American Folk Art Museum
This small institution offers rotating exhibitions in three small galleries. Past exhibits have included quilts made by 19th-century soldiers and…
See
Bethesda Terrace
The arched and frescoed walkways of Bethesda Terrace, crowned by the magnificent Bethesda Fountain, have long been a gathering area for New Yorkers of all…
See
Strawberry Fields
Standing inside the park across from the famous Dakota Building, where John Lennon was fatally shot in 1980, is this poignant, tear-shaped garden – a…
See
Riverside Park
A classic beauty designed by Central Park creators Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux, this waterside spot, running north on the Upper West Side and…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Upper West Side & Central Park
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.