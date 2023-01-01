Standing inside the park across from the famous Dakota Building, where John Lennon was fatally shot in 1980, is this poignant, tear-shaped garden – a memorial to the slain star. It contains a grove of stately elms and a tiled mosaic that says, simply, ‘Imagine.' The spot is officially designated a quiet zone but you wouldn't know it from the multitude of tour guides and buskers who come to vocalize here – it's a hugely popular area of the park.

It’s maintained with some help by a $1 million grant from Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, who still resides at the Dakota. Visitors can listen to an audio guide to Strawberry Fields, narrated by Yoko, at centralparknyc.org/imagine.