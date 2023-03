In Central Park, between 73rd and 78th Sts, the leafy 38-acre Ramble is a wooded thicket that’s popular with bird-watchers. It's easy to lose your way in the maze of trails.

Until a few years ago, the Ramble was also a legendary gay pick-up spot. Though with the advent of Grindr and similar apps, it has largely lost its appeal to cruisers.