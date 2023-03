A turreted, gabled building described in 1884 as so far uptown it was in 'the Dakotas,' this sand-colored gem quickly became the epitome of cool, housing Boris Karloff, Rudolph Nureyev, Lauren Bacall and, most famously, John Lennon, who was fatally shot at its gated entrance.

The Dakota also served as the creepy setting (at least the exterior) for the 1968 psychological horror film Rosemary's Baby.