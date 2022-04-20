The Chrysler Building may be prettier, and One World Trade Center taller, but the queen bee of the New York skyline remains the Empire State Building. NYC…
Midtown
The hub of the city, and according to boosters, the crossroads of the world, Midtown is the NYC of postcards. More than 300,000 people a day jostle their way through its busy streets. This heady part of town is home to icons including Times Square, Broadway theaters, Grand Central Terminal, the Empire State Building and Tiffany & Co Fifth Ave. Cultural knockouts include MoMA, the New York Public Library and the Morgan Library & Museum, with the food-packed, gay-friendly streets of Hell's Kitchen nearby.
- Empire State Building
The Chrysler Building may be prettier, and One World Trade Center taller, but the queen bee of the New York skyline remains the Empire State Building. NYC…
- Museum of Modern Art
Superstar of the modern-art scene, MoMA's galleries are a Who’s Who of artistic heavyweights: Van Gogh, Matisse, Picasso, Warhol, Lichtenstein, Rothko,…
- Grand Central Terminal
Completed in 1913, Grand Central Terminal – commonly, if incorrectly, called Grand Central Station – is one of New York’s most venerated beaux-arts…
- Chrysler Building
Designed by William Van Alen and completed in 1930, the 77-floor Chrysler Building is the pinup for New York's purest art deco architecture, guarded by…
- Rockefeller Center
This 22-acre 'city within a city' debuted at the height of the Great Depression, with developer John D Rockefeller Jr footing the $100-million price tag…
- RRadio City Music Hall
This spectacular moderne movie palace was the brainchild of vaudeville producer Samuel Lionel 'Roxy' Rothafel. Never one for understatement, Roxy launched…
- Top of the Rock
When it comes to views in New York City, you’ll be spoiled for choice. The One World Observatory may have the edge for height, and the Empire State…
- Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
In WWII, under heavy enemy fire, the USS Intrepid endured a torpedo strike and four kamikaze attacks, but this hulking aircraft carrier survived to tell…
- Hudson Yards
After six years of construction and $25 billion of investment, the first phase of Manhattan's new megadevelopment 'neighborhood' on the Hudson finally…
