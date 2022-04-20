The hub of the city, and according to boosters, the crossroads of the world, Midtown is the NYC of postcards. More than 300,000 people a day jostle their way through its busy streets. This heady part of town is home to icons including Times Square, Broadway theaters, Grand Central Terminal, the Empire State Building and Tiffany & Co Fifth Ave. Cultural knockouts include MoMA, the New York Public Library and the Morgan Library & Museum, with the food-packed, gay-friendly streets of Hell's Kitchen nearby.