The largest of NYC's boroughs, and with nearly half its residents foreign born, Queens is truly a world apart. But other than downtown Flushing, Astoria and Long Island City, it's mostly a suburban, low-rise sprawl and a patchwork of diverse communities. Terra incognita to other New Yorkers and far from the fashionable Brooklyn confines, pockets of Queens are as fascinating as anywhere in the city. Gorge at diners and delis from around the world, ride the surf in hip Rockaway Beach and visit contemporary art centers scattered throughout the borough.