Queens

The largest of NYC's boroughs, and with nearly half its residents foreign born, Queens is truly a world apart. But other than downtown Flushing, Astoria and Long Island City, it's mostly a suburban, low-rise sprawl and a patchwork of diverse communities. Terra incognita to other New Yorkers and far from the fashionable Brooklyn confines, pockets of Queens are as fascinating as anywhere in the city. Gorge at diners and delis from around the world, ride the surf in hip Rockaway Beach and visit contemporary art centers scattered throughout the borough.

  • MoMA PS1

    At MoMA's hip contemporary outpost, you'll be peering at videos through floorboards, schmoozing at DJ parties and debating the meaning of nonstatic…

  • Noguchi Museum

    Both the art and the context in which it's displayed here are the work of LA-born sculptor, designer and landscape architect Isamu Noguchi, famous for…

  • Museum of the Moving Image

    This supercool complex is one of the world's top film, TV and video museums. Galleries show the best of a collection of 130,000-plus artifacts, including…

  • L

    Louis Armstrong House

    At the peak of his career and with worldwide fame at hand, legendary trumpeter Armstrong settled in this modest Queens home, and lived there until his…

  • Rockaway Beach

    Surfboards on the subway? A discordant sight no doubt, but it's only a 75-minute ride on the A train from Midtown, or a 57-minute ferry ride from Wall St,…

  • U

    Unisphere

    Designed for the 1964 World's Fair, this 12-story-high stainless-steel globe is the focal point of Flushing Meadows Park, and the de facto icon of Queens…

  • Riis Beach & Fort Tilden

    All the way at the bottom of the city, to the West of the quaint Rockaways, are Riis Beach and Fort Tilden, where New Yorkers of all stripes come to let…

  • Rockaways

    These neighborhoods at the far reaches of New York City are unlike anything else in the five boroughs. Some parts look like the rest of southern Queens,…

  • Kaufman Arts District

    Anchored by the legendary Kaufman Astoria Studios at 34-12 36th St, this up-and-coming district comprises more than 24 blocks of Queens' cultural heart –…

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Queens.

