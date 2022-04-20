Located in New York Harbor, Ellis Island is the US's most famous and historically important gateway and is home to one of the country’s most moving…
Financial District & Lower Manhattan
Gleaming with architectural icons, peppered with purveyors of fine food and drink, and host to a booming population, Manhattan's southern tip is no longer strictly business. The Financial District houses some big-hitting New York sights: the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, One World Observatory and Wall Street; historic sites like the Fraunces Tavern Museum and Federal Hall; and, just offshore, Ellis Island and Lady Liberty herself. North of 'FiDi' are the warehouse conversions of prosperous Tribeca, replete with restaurants, bars, high-end galleries and exclusive retail.
Explore Financial District & Lower Manhattan
- Ellis Island
Located in New York Harbor, Ellis Island is the US's most famous and historically important gateway and is home to one of the country’s most moving…
- One World Observatory
Spanning three levels at the top of the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, One World Observatory offers dazzling panoramic views over Manhattan's…
- Statue of Liberty
It’s been over a century since Lady Liberty made her debut appearance on the New York skyline, but this iconic statue is still one of the city’s most…
- National September 11 Memorial Museum
When the twin towers of the World Trade Center toppled during the awful events of 11 September 2001, it led to years of soul-searching about what would be…
- National September 11 Memorial
The focal point of the National September 11 Memorial is Reflecting Absence, two imposing reflecting pools that occupy the actual footprints of the ill…
- Museum of Jewish Heritage
This evocative waterfront museum explores all aspects of modern Jewish identity and culture, from religious traditions to artistic accomplishments. The…
- National Museum of the American Indian
An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, this elegant tribute to Native American culture occupies Cass Gilbert's spectacular 1907 Custom House, one of…
- OOne World Trade Center
Home to One World Observatory – New York's highest observation deck – the 94-story One World Trade Center is architect David M Childs' redesign of Daniel…
- TTrinity Church
New York City's tallest building upon consecration in 1846, Trinity Church features a 280ft-high bell tower and a richly colored stained-glass window over…
Latest Stories from Financial District & Lower Manhattan
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Financial District & Lower Manhattan.
See
Ellis Island
Located in New York Harbor, Ellis Island is the US's most famous and historically important gateway and is home to one of the country’s most moving…
See
One World Observatory
Spanning three levels at the top of the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, One World Observatory offers dazzling panoramic views over Manhattan's…
See
Statue of Liberty
It’s been over a century since Lady Liberty made her debut appearance on the New York skyline, but this iconic statue is still one of the city’s most…
See
National September 11 Memorial Museum
When the twin towers of the World Trade Center toppled during the awful events of 11 September 2001, it led to years of soul-searching about what would be…
See
National September 11 Memorial
The focal point of the National September 11 Memorial is Reflecting Absence, two imposing reflecting pools that occupy the actual footprints of the ill…
See
Museum of Jewish Heritage
This evocative waterfront museum explores all aspects of modern Jewish identity and culture, from religious traditions to artistic accomplishments. The…
See
National Museum of the American Indian
An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, this elegant tribute to Native American culture occupies Cass Gilbert's spectacular 1907 Custom House, one of…
See
One World Trade Center
Home to One World Observatory – New York's highest observation deck – the 94-story One World Trade Center is architect David M Childs' redesign of Daniel…
See
Trinity Church
New York City's tallest building upon consecration in 1846, Trinity Church features a 280ft-high bell tower and a richly colored stained-glass window over…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Financial District & Lower Manhattan
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.