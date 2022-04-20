Financial District & Lower Manhattan

Gleaming with architectural icons, peppered with purveyors of fine food and drink, and host to a booming population, Manhattan's southern tip is no longer strictly business. The Financial District houses some big-hitting New York sights: the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, One World Observatory and Wall Street; historic sites like the Fraunces Tavern Museum and Federal Hall; and, just offshore, Ellis Island and Lady Liberty herself. North of 'FiDi' are the warehouse conversions of prosperous Tribeca, replete with restaurants, bars, high-end galleries and exclusive retail.

Explore Financial District & Lower Manhattan

  • Ellis Island

    Located in New York Harbor, Ellis Island is the US's most famous and historically important gateway and is home to one of the country’s most moving…

  • One World Observatory

    Spanning three levels at the top of the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, One World Observatory offers dazzling panoramic views over Manhattan's…

  • Statue of Liberty

    It’s been over a century since Lady Liberty made her debut appearance on the New York skyline, but this iconic statue is still one of the city’s most…

  • National September 11 Memorial Museum

    When the twin towers of the World Trade Center toppled during the awful events of 11 September 2001, it led to years of soul-searching about what would be…

  • National September 11 Memorial

    The focal point of the National September 11 Memorial is Reflecting Absence, two imposing reflecting pools that occupy the actual footprints of the ill…

  • Museum of Jewish Heritage

    This evocative waterfront museum explores all aspects of modern Jewish identity and culture, from religious traditions to artistic accomplishments. The…

  • National Museum of the American Indian

    An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, this elegant tribute to Native American culture occupies Cass Gilbert's spectacular 1907 Custom House, one of…

  • O

    One World Trade Center

    Home to One World Observatory – New York's highest observation deck – the 94-story One World Trade Center is architect David M Childs' redesign of Daniel…

  • T

    Trinity Church

    New York City's tallest building upon consecration in 1846, Trinity Church features a 280ft-high bell tower and a richly colored stained-glass window over…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Financial District & Lower Manhattan.

