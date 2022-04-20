Gleaming with architectural icons, peppered with purveyors of fine food and drink, and host to a booming population, Manhattan's southern tip is no longer strictly business. The Financial District houses some big-hitting New York sights: the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, One World Observatory and Wall Street; historic sites like the Fraunces Tavern Museum and Federal Hall; and, just offshore, Ellis Island and Lady Liberty herself. North of 'FiDi' are the warehouse conversions of prosperous Tribeca, replete with restaurants, bars, high-end galleries and exclusive retail.