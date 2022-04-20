This museum allows visitors to briefly inhabit the Lower East Side's heartbreaking, hardscrabble but unexpectedly inspiring heritage. Two remarkably…
East Village & Lower East Side
For many immigrant generations this low-rent landing place was the corner of Manhattan where their American adventure began. Today, the Lower East Side and East Village buzz with an unthreatening bohemian energy, offering some of the city's finest bars and indie boutiques – it's an open-air playground for those willing to tolerate (or attracted to) the area's vestigial grime. New development, money and ways pose their inevitable threat, but there are still plenty of remnants of the 'authentic' Lower East Side, including delis, restaurants, and eccentric long-term denizens who wouldn't live anywhere else.
Explore East Village & Lower East Side
Lower East Side Tenement Museum
This museum allows visitors to briefly inhabit the Lower East Side's heartbreaking, hardscrabble but unexpectedly inspiring heritage. Two remarkably…
New Museum of Contemporary Art
The New Museum of Contemporary Art is a sight to behold: a seven-story stack of ethereal, off-kilter white boxes (designed by Tokyo-based architects…
Anastasia Photo
This small gallery specializes in documentary photography and photojournalism. Expect evocative, thought-provoking works covering subjects such as poverty…
St Marks Place
One of the most magical things about New York is that every street tells a story, from the action unfurling before your eyes to the dense history hidden…
Tompkins Square Park
This 10.5-acre park dating from 1879 is like a friendly town square for locals, who gather for chess at concrete tables, picnics on the lawn, and…
Museum at Eldridge Street Synagogue
This landmark house of worship, built in 1887, was a center of Jewish life before suffering a decline in the congregation in the late 1920s. After WWII,…
Mosaic Trail
Follow St Marks Pl from Broadway to Ave A to seek out the tile-encrusted street poles of this grassroots civic-art project, now in its fourth decade. In…
East River Park
In addition to the great ballparks, running and biking paths, 5000-seat amphitheater that hosts concerts, and expansive patches of green, this park has…
Astor Place
Even with the Alamo, an iconic piece of public art more often referred to as 'The Cube,' restored after several years absence, this is not the Astor Place…
