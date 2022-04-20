For many immigrant generations this low-rent landing place was the corner of Manhattan where their American adventure began. Today, the Lower East Side and East Village buzz with an unthreatening bohemian energy, offering some of the city's finest bars and indie boutiques – it's an open-air playground for those willing to tolerate (or attracted to) the area's vestigial grime. New development, money and ways pose their inevitable threat, but there are still plenty of remnants of the 'authentic' Lower East Side, including delis, restaurants, and eccentric long-term denizens who wouldn't live anywhere else.