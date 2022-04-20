A walk through Manhattan's most colorful, cramped neighborhood is never the same, no matter how many times you hit the pavement. Peek inside temples and…
SoHo & Chinatown
SoHo (South of Houston), NoHo (North of Houston) and Nolita (North of Little Italy) represent three of Manhattan's trendiest neighborhoods, known for boutiques, bars and eateries. To the south, expanding and bustling Chinatown and a nostalgic sliver of Little Italy lure with idiosyncratic street life. Canal St, running from the Manhattan Bridge to the West Side Hwy, and one of the most traffic-clogged arteries in the city, is a world in itself. Taken together, these neighborhoods offer a delicious, contradictory jumble of cast-iron architecture, strutting fashionistas, sacred temples and hook-hung salami.
Explore SoHo & Chinatown
- Chinatown
A walk through Manhattan's most colorful, cramped neighborhood is never the same, no matter how many times you hit the pavement. Peek inside temples and…
- MMerchant's House Museum
Built in 1832 and purchased by merchant Seabury Tredwell three years later, this red-brick mansion remains the most authentic Federal house in town. It's…
- LLittle Italy
This once-strong Italian neighborhood (film director Martin Scorsese grew up on Elizabeth St) saw an exodus in the mid-20th century when many of its…
- MMulberry Street
Named for the mulberry farms that once stood here, Mulberry St is now better known as the meat in Little Italy's sauce. It's an animated strip, packed…
- NNew York City Fire Museum
In a grand old firehouse dating from 1904, this ode to firefighters includes a fantastic collection of historic equipment and artifacts. Eye up everything…
- MMuseum of Chinese in America
In this space designed by architect Maya Lin (designer of the famed Vietnam Memorial in Washington DC) is a multifaceted museum whose engaging permanent…
- NNew York Earth Room
Since 1980 the oddity of the New York Earth Room, the work of artist Walter De Maria, has been wooing the curious with something not easily found in the…
- LLeslie-Lohman Museum of Gay & Lesbian Art
The world's first museum dedicated to LGBTIQ+ themes stages six to eight annual exhibitions of both homegrown and international art. Offerings have…
- BBroken Kilometer
Occupying a cavernous ground-floor space in SoHo is this 1979 installation by the late American artist Walter De Maria. The work consists of 500 solid…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout SoHo & Chinatown.
See
See
See
See
See
See
See
See
See
