SoHo (South of Houston), NoHo (North of Houston) and Nolita (North of Little Italy) represent three of Manhattan's trendiest neighborhoods, known for boutiques, bars and eateries. To the south, expanding and bustling Chinatown and a nostalgic sliver of Little Italy lure with idiosyncratic street life. Canal St, running from the Manhattan Bridge to the West Side Hwy, and one of the most traffic-clogged arteries in the city, is a world in itself. Taken together, these neighborhoods offer a delicious, contradictory jumble of cast-iron architecture, strutting fashionistas, sacred temples and hook-hung salami.