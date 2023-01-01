This humble museum offers a random mishmash of historical objects documenting early Italian life in NYC, from Sicilian marionettes to old Italian comics starring New York's famous mafia-busting cop, Giuseppe 'Joe' Petrosino. Between 1885 and 1932, the building was occupied by the Banca Stabile, which helped immigrants sort their monetary needs as well as providing a lifeline back to the homeland. Among the artifacts belonging to the former bank is the giant 19th-century safe.

The museum hosts regular evening events spanning film screenings and talks to folk dance workshops. Check the museum's Facebook page for details.