Mahayana is the biggest Buddhist temple in Chinatown and its magnificent 16ft-high Buddha statue – sitting on a lotus and edged with offerings of fresh oranges, apples and flowers – is believed to be the largest in town. It's privately owned, so no monks reside here, but it's tended daily. The temple itself faces the frenzied vehicle entrance to the Manhattan Bridge, its entrance guarded by two giant golden lions as symbols of protection. Entry before 5:45pm is required; dress appropriately with shoulders and knees covered.