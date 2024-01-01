Church of the Transfiguration

SoHo & Chinatown

It's been serving New York's immigrant communities since 1801, and the Church of the Transfiguration doesn't stop adapting. First it was the Irish, then Italians and now Chinese. Indeed, the sermons here are delivered in Cantonese, Mandarin and English. This small landmark is not far from Pell and Doyers Sts, two winding paths worth exploring.

