Museum of Chinese in America

In this space designed by architect Maya Lin (designer of the famed Vietnam Memorial in Washington DC) is a multifaceted museum whose engaging permanent and temporary exhibitions shed light on Chinese American life, both past and present. Browse through interactive multimedia exhibits, maps, timelines, photos, letters, films and artifacts.The museum's anchor exhibit, With a Single Step: Stories in the Making of America, provides an often intimate glimpse into topics that include immigration, cultural identity and racial stereotyping.