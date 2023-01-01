In a grand old firehouse dating from 1904, this ode to firefighters includes a fantastic collection of historic equipment and artifacts. Eye up everything from horse-drawn firefighting carriages and early stovepipe firefighter hats to Chief, a four-legged firefighting hero from Brooklyn. Exhibits trace the development of the NYC firefighting system, and the museum’s heavy equipment and friendly staff make this a great spot for kids.

The New York Fire Department (FDNY) lost half of its members in the collapse of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, and memorials and exhibits have become a permanent part of the collection – as well as the 2019 planting of a seedling from the Word Trade Center survivor tree out front. Fans can stock up on books about firefighting history and official FDNY clothing and patches in the gift shop.