With dozens of diverse enclaves spread out across the five boroughs, this ultimate NYC shopping guide has something for everyone – namely thousands upon thousands of shops, from local small businesses to big-name international brands.

It’s impossible to cover them all, so we picked a few of our favorite destinations for finds of all kinds. Put on your walking shoes and brush up on your subway knowledge so you can find your way around NYC. Here are 11 of the best shopping districts to explore across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, and what to look for in each one.

Whether you're browsing or actively buying, there's a lot to like in SoHo © Brittany Petronella / NYC & Company

Manhattan

1. SoHo

The vibe: high fashion meets the masses

If you only cruise down Broadway and pop in and out of the big-name chains like Uniqlo, H&M, Zara, or T.J. Maxx, you’d be forgiven for thinking this formerly artsy neighborhood isn’t what it once was. And it’s true: there’s not much edginess left in SoHo’s loft-lined cobblestone streets. Still, if you’re coming to shop, there’s lots to like, whether you’re giving the credit card a workout or just browsing, especially once you cut away from the main drag and dig into the side streets.

To the east, on Crosby, the Housing Works thrift shop and bookstore both support their parent organization’s advocacy work on behalf of people living with HIV/AIDS. Off Canal Street, thrifty shoppers can find gently-loved vintage and contemporary fashion at The ReShop and 2nd STREET SoHo. On Mercer, look for high-end denim at A.P.C., lust-worthy boots at Rag & Bone, and stylish streetwear at Billionaire Boys Club. Another block west on Greene, there’s luxury galore, from big names like Versace and Dior to smaller brands like Golden Goose and Isabel Marant.

Over on Sullivan Street, Global Table has eclectic, artisan-made dinnerware, and down on Spring Street, the MoMA Design Store has the modern masterpieces you’d expect from an art-world superstar. Also on Spring, Dominique Ansel Bakery is renowned for its much-hyped pastries – and deservedly so, as everything here is executed to perfection. Try a seasonal cronut, or one of the exquisite tarts.

Before you leave the area entirely, head up Broadway to NoHo, where science enthusiasts and curious collectors can score museum-inspired souvenirs at the Evolution Store.

Getting there on the subway:

6 train to Bleecker Street

B, D, F or M trains to Broadway-Lafayette

C, E or 6 trains to Spring Street

R or W train to Prince Street

East Village's many rock 'n' roll niche stores are under threat © Getty Images

2. East Village & Lower East Side

The vibe: cutting-edge cool

With their rock ‘n roll roots and melting pot–style aesthetics, the East Village and Lower East Side have long been considered bastions of NYC cool. Today, these once-edgy areas are a bit more tame, but there are still pockets of grit to be found amongst the trendy eateries and shiny new residential high-rises.

In the East Village, you’ll find scores of boutiques carrying new and vintage gear, plus tobacco and tattoo shops. Trash and Vaudeville, on East 7th Street, is punk rock heaven. On East 9th Street, stop at Cloak & Dagger for on-trend styles; Spark Pretty for over-the-top pieces from the ‘80s and ‘90s; Love Only NYC for form-fitting separates; vintage and modern sunglasses at the iconic Fabulous Fanny’s; and Mr. Throwback for secondhand sportswear, including game-worn jerseys.

The neighborhood is home to some truly unique spots too: for ready-to-wear and custom made-to-measure chapeaus, there’s East Village Hats; Toy Tokyo is jam-packed with Japanese toys and collectibles; Exit9 offers quirky gifts and non-cheesy NYC memorabilia; and A-1 Record Shop is one of the few remaining places in the city for vinyl lovers to dig through the stacks and discover a rarity or two.

South of Houston, Edith Machinist counts costume designers for film and TV amongst its clientele, thanks to a tightly curated selection of stellar vintage goods. Pilgrim New York carries previously worn items from lux labels, and sustainability-driven chain Reformation has a house line created from repurposed vintage and dead-stock fabrics. Pulling together provisions for a picnic? VinVero is a wine shop that shines a light on bottles from “small family-owned, organic, biodynamic, and sustainable producers,” while Supermoon Bakehouse carries creative treats, like hot-honey pepperoni pizza focaccia and pumpkin cheesecake choux.

While you’re on the Lower East Side, don’t miss Essex Market. In addition to produce, meat, fish, cheese (vegan and full-fledged dairy alike), ice cream, and prepared foods, this sprawling emporium also has some great specialty shops, like the Pushcart Presents, which comes courtesy of two LES locals and features goods sourced in the neighborhood, and La Tiendita, staffed by the Lower Eastside Girls Club, which carries “fair-trade and girl-made gifts” that benefit the organization’s community programs.

Getting there on the subway:

L train to 1st or 3rd Ave

F train to 2nd Ave

F, J, M or Z trains to Delancey St/Essex St

Manhattan's Chinatown is one of NYC's most singular neighborhoods © Guillaume Gaudet / Lonely Planet

3. Chinatown

The vibe: bustling and busy

Chaotic and crowded, Chinatown is potentially the most singular NYC shopping district for its sheer variety of offerings, with only its counterpart in Flushing, Queens, to give it a run for its money. Here you’ll find dim sum joints, hand-pulled-noodle houses, and bakeries stacked cheek-to-jowl alongside produce stands and shops selling everything from dinnerware and skin care to wind-up toys and slogan tees.

Ignore the vendors hawking knock-off designer goods and instead head for Ting’s Gift Shop, a Doyers Street institution dating to the 1950s that’s crammed with porcelain, figurines, lucky cats, and more. Once a neighborhood go-to, Pearl River Mart relocated from Tribeca to SoHo post-pandemic, and it’s worth trekking a few blocks north for pan-Asian clothing and accessories, kitchen necessities, paper products, snacks, and more.

On Canal Street, New Kam Man offers three floors of groceries, prepared foods, dishware, kitchen appliances, and even beauty products, and around the corner on Mott, Ten Ren’s Tea Time offers an assortment of packaged teas, plus expertly steeped hot tea and bubble tea too. A few doors down, oo35mm is stocked to the brim with covetable Korean and Asian skincare.

No trip to NYC would be complete without visiting Canal Street Market, a community-focused food hall and small business space.

Canal Street is also known as a jewelry district. Adorn yourself with gold or platinum pieces from Magnolia Jewelers or one of the many shops along the thoroughfare.

Local tip: Prices are often negotiable on Canal Street. Bring cash to haggle for the best prices with street vendors.

Getting there on the subway:

A, C, E, J, N, Q, R, W, Z, 1 or 6 trains to Canal Street

The Flatiron District features big-box stores alongside one-offs like ABC Carpet & Home and the newly opened Harry Potter store © Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

4. Flatiron District & Union Square

The vibe: big brands, little brands

Named for the wedge-shaped optical illusion of a building that anchors the neighborhood, the Flatiron District features an assortment of big-box stores, including Theory, Madewell, Aritzia, Lululemon, and Cole Haan. Just west of Madison Square Park, there’s Eataly for all things Italian – groceries, restaurants, and one of the best rooftop bars in the city – and nearby, the Marimekko flagship offers a dose of vibrant color in a sea of New York neutrals.

Around the corner, the LEGO store has always-amazing window displays as well as plenty of good stuff inside. Boasting a butterbeer bar and a wand shop, the Harry Potter store recently opened, and it’s the only one of its kind in the world. (There’s a virtual queue to enter; scan the QR code outside, and you’ll get a notification when it’s your turn to go in.)

Down toward Union Square, ABC Carpet & Home has gorgeous decor at eye-popping prices, while Fishs Eddy has dishes, glasses, and serveware in clever, vintage-inspired patterns at much more affordable costs. Union Square itself hosts one of the city’s premiere holiday markets, and just a few blocks south, the Strand carries an overwhelming 18 miles of used, new, and rare books – more than 2.5 million copies in total.

Getting there on the subway:

L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 or 6 trains to 14th Street-Union Square

F, M, R, W or 6 trains to 23rd Street

5. Chelsea

The vibe: art for blocks

With the exception of the Upper East Side’s Museum Mile, it doesn’t get much artsier than Chelsea. A one-time industrial area that’s now an LGBTIQ+ stronghold, today it boasts galleries galore, many of which are housed in the light-filled former warehouses and factories dotting the blocks between 10th and 11th avenues.

The Shops at Hudson Yards are located by The Vessel, a highly recognizable hive-shaped structure. The adjacent mall has more than 100 luxury and high-end stores – including Dylan’s Candy Bar, Milk and Honey Babies, Scanlan Theodore and Phillipe Patek – spanning almost 30 acres.

On West 26th Street between 10th and 11th avenues is the pioneering Paula Cooper Gallery: Cooper opened the first gallery in Soho in 1968, and she was the first to shift operations up to Chelsea in the mid-’90s. She continues to garner respect, representing artists including Sol LeWitt and Claes Oldenburg.

With three locations uptown and three in Chelsea – two on West 24th and one on West 21st – not to mention outposts in Los Angeles, London, Paris, Geneva, and more, the Gagosian gallery is a major player; accordingly, its exhibitions tend to feature art-world luminaries like Damien Hirst, Richard Serra, and Donald Judd.

If you need a break and a snack, head to the elevated High Line, which has 1.45 miles of gorgeous outdoor space floating 30ft above the city streets. Built on an abandoned train line, the area has been repurposed to showcase free art installments and interactive experiences. It’s a wonderful place to stroll or people-watch, and you can grab lunch or a snack in the nearby Chelsea Market.

David Zwirner had New Yorkers turning out in droves when he brought Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room to his 19th Street gallery in 2013; he now has branches on 20th, 69th, and Walker streets as well as London, Paris, and Hong Kong. Pace Gallery is another blockbuster spot, occupying eight stories on West 25th and featuring works from big-name stars such as Richard Avedon and Barbara Hepworth.

Getting there on the subway:

A, C, E, 1, 2, 3 or LIRR trains to 34th Street-Penn Station

B, D, F, M, N, R, Q or W trains to 34th Street-Herald Square

7 train to 34th Street-Hudson Yards

The Malcolm Shabazz Harlem Market on 116th Street © Getty Images

6. Midtown

The vibe: heart of the retail scene

When it comes to iconic shopping, Fifth Avenue in Midtown is a world-renowned destination and famously known as the most expensive street in the world. Here, you’ll find uber luxury retailers like Louis Vuitton and Bergdorf Goodman, as well as flagship stores like Levi’s. Don’t miss FAO Schwarz, the larger-than-life toy store offering whimsical displays and gifts for children and fun-loving adults. Rockefeller Center combines sightseeing with a variety of retail options, from premium boutiques to souvenir shops.

Head to Bloomingdales for chic designer collections and the opportunity to tote NYC’s beloved “brown bag,” as recognizable as a Yankees cap. Macy’s Herald Square is a must-visit stop for everything from high-end fashion to affordable essentials. One of the largest department stores in the world, the famed retail space first opened its doors in 1902. The store is also home to the last wooden escalator in NYC.The Garment District is a fun stop for fashion designers, artists and anyone who loves clothes. The area is known for designer showrooms, fabric stores and sample sales. Note that some shops are only open to industry insiders or those buying wholesale, so check before you go.

Can anyone visit NYC without stopping by Times Square? Bright lights and massive visual displays are the hallmark of this famous crossroads, and if you’re staying in midtown, it’s hard to avoid. It’s also jammed with retail spaces, and they suit the over-the-top surroundings. Before or after a Broadway show, it can be fun to souvenir shop in bombastic (and bombastically touristy) spaces such as M&M World, Toys “R” Us, the Disney Store and Hershey’s Chocolate World.

Getting there on the subway:

4, 5 or 6 trains to 59th Street and Lexington (East Side)

N, R or W trains to 59th Street-5th Avenue

N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3 or 7 trains to 42nd Street-Time Square (West Side)

7. Harlem

The vibe: soulful style

The epicenter of Black culture in America since the early 1900s, it's no shock Harlem is home to an assortment of Black-owned and run businesses, from galleries to bookstores to gift shops and boutiques.

On 116th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard (also called Lenox Avenue), Malcolm Shabazz Harlem Market is a covered bazaar overflowing with African goods, including drums, textiles, jewelry, and traditional masks, while Calabar Imports on Frederick Douglass carries chic interpretations of classic designs as well as the classics themselves, including African print clothing, bold statement necklaces, and cute fabric dolls from Senegal. 125th Street is known as the “Main Street” of Harlem. A treasured NYC shopping district, it’s a source of pride for New York’s Black community. The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture – named after Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, an Afro-Puerto Rican historian, writer, curator and activist – is the world’s leading center for the research and preservation of African American and African culture and history. The Schomburg Shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11am to 5:45pm. There, you can purchase books, clothing, jewelry and clothing created by Black and Brown artists for all ages.Along the famous street, you’ll find legendary streetwear shops like Jimmy Jazz, evening wear and plus size-friendly Brownstone Women, and Renaissance-inspired contemporary apparel at Harlem Haberdashery. Trunk Show Designer Consignment carries gear from current seasons in excellent condition. Flamekeepers Hat Club offers flashy fedoras and more. Revolution Books has shelves stocked with tomes on communism, history, and the effects of slavery and apartheid as well as current fiction and poetry; it also hosts programs and events.

A go-to option for standout gifts, NiLu boasts a roster of independent makers, from chocolates and teas to candles and soaps to clothing, jewelry, and fine art. And for more of the latter, there’s Kente Royal Gallery, a welcoming space devoted to art of the African diaspora.

On the East Side of Harlem, also known as Spanish Harlem, you’ll find La Marqueta. The marketplace runs underneath the elevated Metro North railway between 111th Street and 116th Street on Park Avenue in one of the largest LatinX neighborhoods in the city. It’s the perfect place for food and artisan fairs, seasonal farmers markets, and cultural classes.

Getting there on the subway:

2 or 3 trains to 116th or 125th Street and Lenox Avenue (West Side)

6 train to 110th or 116th Street (East Side)

4, 5 or 6 trains to 125th Street

The light-filled Oculus is worth a visit for the photo ops alone © Guillaume Gaudet / Lonely Planet

8. Lower Manhattan

The vibe: modern mall mania

New Yorkers have often bemoaned the so-called "mallification" of the city (see above re: SoHo), but when it comes to Lower Manhattan, it's not a euphemism. Overlooking the Hudson River, Brookfield Place is a five-building complex with luxury-label shops – everything from Bonobos and Bottega Veneta to Louis Vuitton and Vince – and a great food court that surprisingly offers specials at happy hour.

Then there’s Westfield World Trade Center, another fancy mall that’s home to dozens of stores including Apple, Eataly, and – in case of luggage emergencies – Tumi. The two malls are connected via the Oculus, a soaring, bright-white Santiago Calatrava-designed nexus linking the subway and the PATH trains. It’s also lined with shops, but it’s worth a visit for the photo ops alone.

Getting there on the subway:

A, C or E trains to World Trade Center

R or W trains to Cortlandt Street

1 train to WTC Cortlandt

J, 2 or 3 trains to Fulton Street

Hit Atlantic Avenue in Boerum Hill for antiques and indie boutiques © cate_89 / Shutterstock

Brooklyn

9. Boerum Hill

The vibe: antiques and (indie) boutiques

Along Atlantic Avenue between Hoyt and Bond, there’s a cluster of antiques shops with vintage-chic vibes. At Horseman Antiques, garden furniture and decor spills out onto the sidewalk, and inside, you’ll find multiple stories of mid-century design. A few doors down, cityFoundry carries modern pieces alongside a whimsical selection of objects, accents and architectural details (gargoyle reliefs, anyone?), while across the street, Humble House offers an Instagram-ready collection of beautifully restored vintage goods.

Sprinkled throughout are gift and home-goods shops: Try Layla for vintage suzanis and handmade jewelry from India; Collier West for crystal-laden chandeliers and a stunning assortment of rugs; Michele Varian for ceramics and decor from local designers; Mud Australia for porcelain tableware; and Sterling Place for hostess gifts and even more rugs. For simple high-end clothing, hit the M. Patmos boutique; there’s also Meg for drapey, well-cut basics and Consignment Brooklyn for second hand designer gear.

Getting there on the subway:

A or C trains to Hoyt–Schermerhorn Sts

D or N trains to Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center

2, 3, 4 or 5 trains to Nevins Street

10. Greenpoint & Williamsburg

The vibe: vintage variety

If you’re on the hunt for previously worn treasures, head for North Brooklyn. In Greenpoint, start at the north end of McCarren Park, where there’s an outpost of local buy-sell-trade mini-chain Beacon’s Closet; exceedingly cheerful prints at Awoke Vintage; fashion from the ‘90s and ‘00s at Tired Thrift; and classic, well-constructed pieces at Mirth Vintage.

South of the park, on Williamsburg's North 7th, Artists & Fleas welcomes nearly 50 vendors – vintage collectors as well as makers and designers – to its indoor market each Saturday and Sunday. On Bedford Avenue, stoke childhood nostalgia with toys and collectibles – everything from sports memorabilia to Cabbage Patch Kids – from Brooklyn Woke Vintage; find menswear and accessories at Rugged Road & Co; and hit Amarcord for curated high-end vintage apparel.

There’s even more action down on Grand Street, especially between Wyeth and Havemeyer, where you’ll find at least ten vintage or consignment stores along the stretch. Start at the western end with Antoinette, where reasonably priced second hand apparel sits alongside pieces from new designers, then browse your way down toward Rabbits Vintage Fashion at Havemeyer, where the owner stocks rare pieces like antique kimonos and outerwear from the ‘70s and ‘80s. A few blocks past the BQE, there’s also Brooklyn Brickhouse Vintage, Raggedy Threads, and L Train Vintage.

Be sure to save some energy for the secondhand specialty shops too, such as the Sole Broker, which has hard-to-find sneakers and streetwear new and used; Southside Guitars and Main Drag Music, which stock vintage instruments and amps; and Spoonbill & Sugartown, Booksellers, which has been keeping the neighborhood in reading material – new, used, and rare – since 1999.

Getting there on the subway:

G train to Greenpoint

J or M train to Marcy Avenue

L train to Lorimer Street

Mackenzi Farquer of Lockwood stores, serves a curbside pickup customer in Astoria neighborhood © Bloomberg via Getty Images

Queens

11. Astoria

The vibe: small-business spectacular

Just 20 minutes from Times Square on the N train, Astoria is a historically Greek enclave that’s seen an influx of diversity in the past decade or two, and its dedication to small makers and businesses offer a welcome antidote to the mass-market goods found elsewhere in the city. Look for the collective Shop Small Astoria on Instagram, a solid resource for discovering indie brands, stores, and more.)

For decor, gifts, and home goods from local creators, visit the Lockwood flagship on 33rd Street; the mini-chain also has a stationery store and a size-inclusive boutique next door on Broadway. The Brass Owl is home to laid-back artisan apparel for women and children. On 31st Avenue, Loveday 31 carries well-preserved, colorful vintage clothing (the likes of YSL, Chanel, and Marimekko), and on 31st Street, Astoria Bookshop offers new releases and old favorites, available to order online and pick up in-store.

On 23rd Avenue, Ibari focuses on sustainable goods from Africa, imported from Ghana, Senegal, Egypt, and more (think shea butter and black soap, traditional textiles, and olive oil from environmentally conscious Moroccan groves). Film buffs should make time for the Museum of the Moving Image, which hosts special screenings, exhibits, and a shop teeming with books and gifts tailor-made for the cinephile.

Getting there on the subway:

N or W train to Broadway or 23rd Avenue

