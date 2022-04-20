New York’s most impressive house of worship is a towering monument that looks like it's straight out of medieval Europe. Built in a mix of styles – with…
Harlem & Upper Manhattan
Harlem was settled by Dutch farmers in the 17th century, and was later home to Irish, Italian and Jewish immigrants, but its identity is inextricably connected to the African American experience. These days, despite gentrification, it remains packed with fervent preachers and choirs, soul-food eateries and swinging jazz clubs. Franco-African and French-expat-owned restaurants add to the mix. Working-class East Harlem (known as Spanish Harlem or El Barrio) is a hub for Latino immigrants, while Columbia University borders West Harlem. To the north, leafy Inwood is home to medieval treasures.
Explore Harlem & Upper Manhattan
New York’s most impressive house of worship is a towering monument that looks like it's straight out of medieval Europe. Built in a mix of styles – with…
On a hilltop overlooking the Hudson River, the Cloisters is a curious architectural jigsaw, its many parts made up of various European monasteries and…
The Apollo is an intrinsic part of Harlem history and culture. A leading space for concerts and political rallies since 1914, its venerable stage hosted…
A raucous, soulful affair, the superb Sunday gospel services here are the city’s most famous. You’ll need to arrive at least an hour before the service to…
Popularly known as Grant’s Tomb (‘Who’s buried in Grant’s Tomb?’ ‘Who?’ ‘Grant, stupid!’ goes a classic joke), this landmark holds the remains of Civil…
This small cultural gem has been exhibiting the works of African American artists for more than four decades. While its rotating exhibition program is…
This Federal-style retreat belonged to Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, who owned a 32-acre country estate here in the early 1800s. Unfortunately,…
Founded in Lower Manhattan in 1754 as King’s College, the oldest university in New York is now one of the world’s premier research institutions. In 1897…
When completed in 1916, this brick beaux-arts giant was Washington Heights’ first luxury apartment complex, with a concierge, a separate workers' entrance…
