In a country as large and diverse as the United States, cities come in all shapes, sizes and flavors. From large urban powerhouses to smaller gems, here's our pick of the cities that will give you just the right taste of what traveling the US is all about.

1. New York, NY

Best for arts and culture

Vibes: There are cities. And then there’s New York City. The word “energy” may be overused in this descriptive context, but it’s not without merit. You feel it instantly. This isn’t just a bigger version of your typical American city. This is New York.

Do: There are endless sights and attractions within a global megalopolis of this size and stature, but perhaps the best way to experience New York is to simply walk the streets and see where you end up. Start in Central Park and make your way south through the Theater District towards the hip bars and music venues of the Lower East Side. If you’re feeling adventurous, hike the scenic High Line, hop the subway to Brooklyn or check out the one-of-a-kind Little Island.

Eat: Every dish imaginable from every corner of the globe is available but, in order to not be overwhelmed, newbies should stick to the classics like Katz’s Deli, Peter Luger Steak House, Sylvia’s in Harlem for soul food, and John’s of Bleeker for pizza. Then again, this is NYC. Wander into a corner bodega, and you’ll find something good.

Stay: Cool NYC hotels like the Bowery Hotel and the Robert De Niro-owned Greenwich Hotel will cost you an arm and a leg, so you may want to explore cozy alternatives like the Ludlow or the Freehand. Otherwise, maybe you know someone in the city whose couch you can pretty please crash on?

Don't miss a cruise along the Chicago River in the shadow of the city's famous architecture. Shutterstock

2. Chicago, IL

Best for architecture and summer festivals

Vibes: Showcasing towering skyscrapers set right up against a gorgeous Lake Michigan backdrop, Chicago will seduce you with the breathtaking architecture of its marvelous, museum-packed downtown. But the real heart of the city is found within the nooks and crannies of its 77 diverse neighborhoods.

Do: The Second City is second to none in the summer months, when its neighborhoods burst to life with street festivals and city parks are packed with live music. Touristy but worthwhile, a boat ride on the Chicago River is a must, followed by a Cubs game at the iconic Wrigley Field, and a trip to the beach (yes, they have those here) – followed by, you guessed it, some more cocktails and live music at a friendly neighborhood dive like California Clipper or the Hideout.

Eat: The Chicago food scene is famous for its working man’s Holy Trinity of hot dogs, deep-dish pizza, and Italian beef sandwiches, all of which need to be high on your hit list. Round out your trip (and waistline) with visits to the high-end Alinea, the beloved Girl & the Goat, or charming seafood shack Calumet Fisheries.

Stay: With a great location and one of the best rooftop bars in the city, the Chicago Athletic Association is the place to be downtown. For more local flavor, drop anchor at Wicker Park’s hip Robey or the boutique Longman & Eagle, perched above a Michelin-starred whiskey bar and restaurant in perennially cool Logan Sq.

Venice Beach is just one of LA's superb coastal spots to explore. Getty Images

3. Los Angeles, CA

Best for its variety of landscapes and experiences

Vibes: Surrounded by pristine beaches and sun-dappled mountains, a city of this size set within close proximity to so much natural beauty is a rarity which allows for just about any experience you can imagine. There’s far more to Los Angeles than just Hollywood. And the weather ain’t bad either.

Do: Your first order of business is taking in the panoramic ocean vistas at one of the city’s extremely well-kept beaches (Venice is our pick for its cast of colorful characters). Work your way east through the bars and clubs of Hollywood to the hip enclaves of Silver Lake and Echo Park before ending your excursion in LA’s arts-heavy downtown. A road trip through the Hollywood Hills around Laurel Canyon or up the picturesque coast toward Malibu is also a must.

Eat: Known for its ever-evolving roster of taco trucks and pop-ups, the City of Angels excels at old-school joints like Pink’s and Canter’s Deli. Fine-dining options are plentiful at big-ticket spots like Providence, while romantic up-and-comers, including Mirate in Los Feliz, vie for your attention (and wallet.) Then again, even the strip malls in LA have great chow. And no one would fault you for patronizing the iconic regional burger chain In-N-Out.

Stay: If you can’t afford opulent five-star accommodations at the Beverly Wilshire or Shutters on the Beach, the cozy Hotel June near LAX airport and the hip Silver Lake Pool + Inn are worthy alternatives. You can also grab an Airbnb in Venice or Laurel Canyon for a more local feel.

Denver may have grown in popularity, but it's retained its small-town feel. Getty Images

4. Denver, CO

Best for mountains and beer

Vibes: In a word, chill. Despite rapid growth and gentrification in recent years, Denver maintains its laid-back mountain charms even as it continues to evolve into the cultural and economic powerhouse of the American West.

Do: A concert at the world-class Red Rocks Amphitheater and a Rockies game at Coors Field pack a mighty 1-2 punch for newbies to the Mile High City. Meanwhile, the up-and-coming River North Arts District bursts with hip art galleries and breweries – all of which come complete with a pristine mountain backdrop and a friendly small-town feel that can’t help but mellow you out.

Eat: Once known as a steak-heavy cow town, Denver has greatly diversified its food scene with an arsenal of global delights, from the regional Chinese dishes of Hop Alley to the local African eats of African Grill. You can also devour pizza in a shipping container at the hip Cart-Driver or opt for the city’s famous green chili atop a late-night breakfast burrito at the infamous Pete’s Kitchen.

Stay: Cool new hotels are popping up in Denver faster than we can type. Among our current favorites are the rooftop-pooled Source Hotel, the trendy cocktail-heavy Ramble Hotel, and the apartment-styled Catbird Hotel.

New Orleans feels like a city that is always hosting a party. Shutterstock

5. New Orleans, LA

Best for parties and offbeat history

Vibes: Every day is a party in New Orleans. With marching bands and open alcohol in the streets paired with a festive atmosphere showcasing a contagious love for life, New Orleans is easily America’s – if not the world’s – most delightfully unique city.

Do: Sure, check out the French Quarter. It’s beautiful, historic and unlike anywhere else. Just don’t get stuck here, because there’s far more to this gem of a city beyond its tourist core. From the tree-lined mansions of the Garden District to the jumping jazz joints of Frenchmen St to the arts-heavy Bywater, there’s fun in every direction.

Eat: The Crescent City’s vibrant mélange of cultures is perhaps best represented through its food, led by the French, African, Spanish, Indigenous, and Southern-fried flavors of Louisiana creole. Check out local institutions like Dooky Chase, Jacques-Imo’s and Commander’s Palace, or just wander the streets and stumble upon a crawfish boil after grabbing a po’ boy from a local grocer like Frady’s One-Stop.

Stay: The upscale Hotel Monteleone is a classic French Quarter choice (complete with a rotating carousel bar), but you can also stay in a renovated church at Hotel Peter & Paul or above a rowdy rock bar at Royal Street Inn. Nola’s Airbnb game is also quite strong.

San Francisco is the perfect blend of big city and chilled coastal vibes. Shutterstock

6. San Francisco, CA

Best for urban exploration with ocean views

Vibes: In a word, eclectic. With such a diversity of cultures packed into a compact 7x7-sq-mile space, San Francisco is an urban adventurer’s dream. Beautiful, maddening, and poetic, the City by the Bay is a land without equal.

Do: From the hippie vibes of Haight-Ashbury to the colorful murals of the Mission, San Francisco begs to be explored on foot. Touristy excursions like a ride on the cable car or a ferry to Alcatraz Island are not without their merits, but don’t forget to include the LGBTIQ+-friendly Castro or the largest Chinatown outside of Asia on your itinerary. Mission Dolores Park sports a fun party vibe on the weekends, and Baker Beach offers more than just A-plus views of the ocean and Golden Gate Bridge. It’s also clothing-optional at the north end.

Eat: San Francisco has long been known as a foodie’s paradise. High-end options abound, including the Michelin-starred Lazy Bear and forward-looking Californios. For more laid-back local joints, check out Gumbo Social and Tommy’s Joynt, followed by one-of-a-kind cocktail creations at Trick Dog.

Stay: The historic Fairmont San Francisco is an excellent centrally located choice atop Nob Hill, while more exclusive rooms are available at private club the Battery. Hipsters will want to check out the new San Francisco Proper or Phoenix Hotel, while Inn at the Presidio (a historic B&B located inside its namesake park) is something of a secret find.

Santa Fe's historic center is ideal for exploring on foot. Sean Pavone/Getty Images

7. Santa Fe, NM

Best for quirky shopping and scenic strolling

Vibes: Founded in 1610, one of America’s oldest cities is a living work of art. With a small and highly walkable downtown brimming with authentic Native American and Mexican art, the UNESCO Creative City of Santa Fe is also known as City Different for a reason.

Do: With an impressive lineup of historic sights unlike anything else in the US, it’s okay to be a tourist in downtown Santa Fe. Snap pics of St Francis Basilica, San Miguel Chapel and Loretto Chapel before picking up some original Native art from vendors outside the Palace of the Governors. The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum and the original Meow Wolf interactive gallery are also worthy of a visit.

Eat: Santa Fe is famous for its Southwestern New Mexico-style cuisine – best enjoyed at classic haunts like the Shed – but don’t let that stop you from exploring its wealth of alternatives such as the Afro-Caribbean Jambo Café or the Tune-Up Café, a local hangout serving up Guatemalan delights. High-end diners also might want to check out Geronimo.

Stay: You can’t go wrong with one of Santa Fe’s endless array of cozy inns, from the Tibetan vibes of the Inn of the Five Graces to the romantic Inn on the Alameda and the adobe Inn of the Turquoise Bear. Those looking to splurge should check into Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, while those searching for a great location won’t beat La Fonda on the Plaza.

The historic architecture of Charleston continues to charm visitors today. Joshua Craig/500px

8. Charleston, SC

Best for Southern food and charm

Vibes: Experience the best of the American South in this spectacularly well-preserved coastal city established in 1670. With pastel-colored colonial homes and historic church steeples as far as the eye can see, Charleston has been enchanting visitors for centuries.

Do: A walking tour is a good way to explore the Holy City’s historic downtown (which comes complete with its own miniature French Quarter), while a ferry ride to Civil War-era Fort Sumter is a great way to get a lay of the land. The city’s ignominious past as a center of the trade of enslaved people should not be ignored at historical sights like the Old Slave Mart Museum, while a trip outside the city to the breezy Folly Beach is a great way to cap your stay.

Eat: The secret is out on Charleston as a culinary capital of the South. Husk, FIG, and Hyman’s are among the most well-known (and well-trafficked), while the ramshackle beauty of Bowen’s Island provides a wonderful off-the-beaten-path alternative near the beach. Visit 82 Queen for a romantic lunch on the lush patio, while no-frills local joints like Hannibal’s Kitchen are also slinging up meals not meant to be skipped.

Stay: The Charleston Place offers a great location and rooftop pool with an upscale yet accessible vibe, while the Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, located across the Cooper River, showcases more of a beachy, family-friendly flair at affordable rates. The posh Spectator Hotel and cozy HarborView Inn also provide excellent options in town.