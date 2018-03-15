Welcome to Santa Fe
At over 7000ft above sea level, Santa Fe is also the nation’s highest state capital. Sitting at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo range, it makes a fantastic base for hiking, mountain biking, backpacking and skiing. When you come off the trails, you can indulge in chile-smothered local cuisine, buy turquoise and silver directly from Native American jewelers in the Plaza, visit remarkable churches, or simply wander along centuries-old, cottonwood-shaded lanes and daydream about one day moving here.
Top experiences in Santa Fe
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Santa Fe activities
Santa Fe Half-Day Food and History Walking Tour
Meet at 1pm at the obelisk in the middle of the Santa Fe Plaza. Over the course of the tour, you'll walk approximately a mile and a half while visiting two sit-down restaurants, a winery tasting room, and one additional food or drink establishment. What brings this tour to life is the stories behind the restaurants you'll get a chance to visit. You'll learn about how New Mexican food was shaped over centuries by a mixing of different culinary traditions. You will visit both Santa Fe's most traditional "must eat at" Mexican/New Mexican restaurants as well as some of the newest, currently "trending" restaurants.A few favorite stops on this tour are: Cheesemongers of Santa Fe Sazon Gruet Winery Tasting Room El Callejon Eloisa Historical and cultural sights you will see include: Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis Loretto Chapel Santa Fe Plaza Palace of the Governors San Miguel Chapel
Santa Fe Railyard Arts District Food Tour
Meet at 1pm at the Santa Fe Railyard water tower. Over the course of the tour, you'll walk approximately a mile and a half while visiting two sit-down restaurants, a winery or distillery tasting room (depending on the day), and one additional food or drink establishment. This unique tour focuses on the up and coming Railyard District in Santa Fe. This is home of the new Santa Fe, and you'll get to meet many of the chefs, distillers and brewers that are shaping this area today. Home to one of the top weekly farmers markets in the country, the Railyard District is where the locals go.What brings this tour to life is the stories behind the restaurants you'll get a chance to visit. You'll learn about how the railroad redefined the American Southwest, who Fred Harvey is and how his legacy lives on to this day. You'll also get to explore some of the hidden corners of Santa Fe, learning about how the city has evolved over the last century and where it is heading into the next one.A few favorite stops on this tour are (you will stop at four only): Joseph's of Santa Fe Cafe Sonder Santa Fe Spirits Downtown Tasting Room State Capital Kitchen La Choza New Mexican Restaurant Vivac Winery Second Street Brewery Historical and cultural sights you will see include: Santuario De Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe (church built in 1777) Santa Fe Railyard Depot Building SITE Contemporary Arts Museum Gross, Kelly & Company historic warehouse building Santa Fe Farmer's Market (Tuesday and Saturday tours only) Historic ranchhouses and warehouses (including sites on National Register of Historic Places)
High Road to Taos from Santa Fe
Heading out of Santa Fe and taking the High Road to Taos, the first stop is in the village of Chimayo. After a series of supernatural events, word began to spread about the mysterious occurrences there and, before long, a small church was built where the crucifix was originally found. From that time until now, miraculous healings have been reported by countless visitors to that little church and the magical little town by the Santa Cruz River, known as Chimayo (chee-my-oh). Now known as the "Lourdes of the Southwest", El Santuario de Chimayó, the tiny chapel built there 200 years ago, is a popular attraction drawing thousands each year. Crutches left behind by pilgrims line the walls of a small room next to the chapel, where visitors are invited to take home a scoop of the “holy dirt” believed by the faithful to have the power to heal both body and soul. Once the High Road gets up to 8,500 ft in elevation, the views of the entire Pajarito Plateau area are outstanding and a photographer's dream. In Taos, the first stop is at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, a cantilevered truss span rising 650 feet above a deeply etched passage of the Rio Grande River. On into Taos, next stop is lunch at a restaurant of your choice followed by the Taos Pueblo. Taos is both the heart of northern New Mexico’s winter ski haven and home of the Taos Pueblo—the oldest continuously inhabited community in North America. The Taos tribe offers visitors a rare cultural experience—an opportunity to step inside their homes and shops and to take a step back in time. Their tribal ancestors, the mystical Anasazi, occupied these same grounds at the beginning of recorded time, and some of their ceremonial traditions are still being practiced today. The tour will then head back to Santa Fe along the Rio Grande River.
Bandelier National Monument from Santa Fe
Bandelier National Park: a journey to the ancient Anasazi ruins of a time gone by. On this tour you will explore the cave dwellings and climb numerous ladders to peek into their homes on the sunny side of Frijoles Canyon. The Pueblo people are descendants of hunters and gatherers who came into the region over 10,000 years ago. “Anasazi” is a Navajo term referring to the ancestors of Pueblo people before the coming of the Spanish. They were farmers who grew maize (corn), beans and squash. Cotton was cultivated and woven into garments. The people made winter blankets ingeniously woven of yucca-fiber string twisted with turkey feathers or strips of rabbit skin. They fashioned tools from animal, bones, wood and local stones such as obsidian and basalt.There is a sense of solitude at Bandelier National Park that is refreshing and relaxing. Enjoy your day exploring with a friendly and knowledgeable guide.
Santa Fe Scavenger Hunt Adventure
The adventure begins on the Old Santa Fe Trail and takes you on a well-designed course among historic and cultural sights, past great artwork, churches and Cathedrals and through the old town Square. The tour requires approximately 2.75 miles of walking, with numerous stops along the route to complete challenges and decipher clues. The game software tracks team points and posts the final score to a city leaderboard for those with a competitive edge. Using a smart phone as “the guide” allows participants to start when they want and determine their own pace of play, leaving time to stop for some red or green chili or simply to enjoy the city and the scenery. Great for families, friends and those ready to have fun while seeing the city! Please note that pricing is per individual but your team must book together. One voucher is valid for your team of 2-5 people.
2-Hour Art Class in Santa Fe
Santa Fe has long served as one of America's great art havens. With a confluence of style's and cultures, studios and workshops, the town teems with opportunities to create, ideate and chase your imagination. This two hour class promises to help you do just that - tap into your creative self and experiment with new mediums, demo unusual methods or just play around wherever you feel comfortable, whether that be paint, clay, bronze, wax, charcoal or turquoise.Your private art class has no set standard and is fully custimizeable to you or your groups' specific goals. Just let the studio know ahead of time what exactly you are interested in learning more about, and your instructor will be ready for you. Learn how to combine parts to make a whole adding paint, discover tips when working with acrylics or find new ways to make collages. Sip wine and sample chocolate as you relax and seek out a special state of mind to create new art with the help of an experienced, professional artist in her own personal studio in downtown Santa Fe. All materials, wine and chocolate is included in your visit.