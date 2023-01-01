Georgia O'Keeffe Museum

With 10 beautifully lit galleries in a rambling 20th-century adobe, this museum boasts the world's largest collection of O'Keeffe’s work. She’s best known for her luminous New Mexican landscapes, but the changing exhibitions here range through her entire career, from her early years through to her time at Ghost Ranch. Major museums worldwide own her most famous canvases, so you may not see familiar paintings, but you’re sure to be bowled over by the thick brushwork and transcendent colors on show.

Audio guides are available ($7) or you can download the museum app (same content) for free. Visit the museum website to reserve a tour of O'Keeffe's former home, in the village of Abiquiú, 50 miles northwest of Santa Fe. Tours of her home meet at the O'Keeffe Welcome Center in Abiquiú.