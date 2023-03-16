Shop
Missions, museums and Meow Wolf. All are players in the story of 'the city different,' a place that makes its own rules without forgetting its long and storied past.
Santa Fe
If you've been hankering for a trip to another dimension but have yet to find a portal, the House of Eternal Return by Meow Wolf could be the place for…
Santa Fe
With 10 beautifully lit galleries in a rambling 20th-century adobe, this museum boasts the world's largest collection of O'Keeffe’s work. She’s best known…
Palace of the Governors & New Mexico History Museum
Santa Fe
The oldest public building in the US, this low-slung adobe complex began as home to New Mexico’s first Spanish governor in 1610. It was occupied by Pueblo…
Museum of International Folk Art
Santa Fe
Santa Fe’s most unusual and exhilarating museum centers on the world's largest collection of folk art. Its huge main gallery displays whimsical and mind…
Santa Fe
For more than 400 years, the Plaza has stood at the heart of Santa Fe. Originally it marked the far northern end of the Camino Real from Mexico; later, it…
Museum of Indian Arts & Culture
Santa Fe
This top-quality museum sets out to trace the origins and history of the various Native American peoples of the entire Southwest, and explain and…
Santa Fe
Santa Fe’s French-born bishop Jean-Baptiste Lamy – hero of Willa Cather's Death Comes for the Archbishop – set about building this cathedral in 1869. Its…
Santa Fe
Built as a fortified residence along the Camino Real, the 'Ranch of the Swallows' is nearly as old as Santa Fe itself. Now it’s a 200-acre living museum,…
Best Things to Do
Santa Fe's inviting mix of traditional and contemporary cultural experiences creates a slate of engaging activities for your visit.Read article
Best Time to Visit
With its distinctive seasons and rich festival calendar, choosing the best time to visit Santa Fe takes a little research and forward planning.Read article
Transportation
Packed with info on everything from bus routes to local bicycle hire places, here's our guide to getting around in Santa Fe.Read article
Free Things to Do
From dancing at outdoor evening concerts to tackling rewarding forest hikes, here’s our guide to visiting Santa Fe for free.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
Santa Fe is an ancient and colorful city with a lot to explore. Immerse yourself in the area's culture and charm, one area at a time.Read article
Day Trips
Santa Fe is the gateway to New Mexico; easy day trips can take you to sacred sites, hot springs, ancient Native American settlements and epic landscapes.Read article
