Rancho de las Golondrinas

Santa Fe

This historic rancho, now a living history museum, dates from the early 1700s and was an important paraje or stopping point along the famous Camino Real, the Royal Road from Mexico City to Santa Fe, New Mexico. | Location: near Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA.

Dave G. Houser/Getty

Built as a fortified residence along the Camino Real, the 'Ranch of the Swallows' is nearly as old as Santa Fe itself. Now it’s a 200-acre living museum, reconstructed and populated with historical reenactors, amid orchards, vineyards and livestock (no pets). Kids will love watching bread being baked in a traditional adobe oven and visiting the blacksmith, the molasses mill and crafts workshops. Assorted themed festivals are held throughout the summer. To find it, follow signs from I-25 exit 276.

Suggest an Edit