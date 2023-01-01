Rancho de las Golondrinas

Built as a fortified residence along the Camino Real, the 'Ranch of the Swallows' is nearly as old as Santa Fe itself. Now it’s a 200-acre living museum, reconstructed and populated with historical reenactors, amid orchards, vineyards and livestock (no pets). Kids will love watching bread being baked in a traditional adobe oven and visiting the blacksmith, the molasses mill and crafts workshops. Assorted themed festivals are held throughout the summer. To find it, follow signs from I-25 exit 276.