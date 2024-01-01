Casa Grande Trading Post & Petting Zoo

Inside this roadside trading post, five rooms comprise a turquoise mining museum, which is packed tight with Chinese art, pioneer-era tools, prehistoric mining gear, bottles excavated from an abandoned hotel and anything else the owners feel like displaying. Pay $2 extra to feed the goats, llamas and exotic chickens (summer only).
