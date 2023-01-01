Long known as Santo Domingo Pueblo, but more commonly called Kewa Pueblo, this conservative, non-gaming community, poised halfway between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, has traditionally played a prominent role in inter-Pueblo affairs. Several galleries and studios abut the plaza in front of the pretty 1886 Santo Domingo Church, with murals and frescoes by local artists.

The tribe is most famous for heishi (shell bead) jewelry, as well as huge Corn Dances (August 4) and a popular Arts & Crafts Fair in early September.