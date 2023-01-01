Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument

At this surreal geologic enclave, volcanic ash from the ancient Jemez Mountain volcanoes has eroded into tipi-like formations and slender, steep-sided canyons. Two trails lead through the park: the 1.2-mile Cave Loop Trail is short, but only scrapes the surface of this extraordinary terrain. Budget 1½ to two hours, and head instead along the more demanding Canyon Trail, a 3-mile round-trip on which you’ll climb through a slot canyon to reach the uplands and enjoy fantastic panoramas. Dogs are not permitted.

It's located between Albuquerque and Santa Fe. To get here, take I-25 exit 259 to Hwy 22, and then follow the road north for 20 miles, passing Cochiti Pueblo and Cochiti Dam.