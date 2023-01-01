Manhattan Project National Historical Park

Los Alamos is one of three separate sites within this national historical park, established in 2015. Each site spotlights a different aspect of the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. Los Alamos was the home of Project Y, where scientists developed the science leading to the creation of the bomb. At the visitor center you can learn more about the 'secret city' born here in 1943. Maps pinpointing key sights downtown and across the mesa are also available.

The other two national park sites are in Oak Ridge, TN and Hanford, WA.