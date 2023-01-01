Los Alamos Historical Museum

Several historic sites along Bathtub Row comprise this engaging museum, which spotlights the most notable inhabitants of the mesa. Pay admission and pick up a walking-tour map at the Guest Cottage. This building was once part of the outdoorsy Ranch School, a private boys academy that operated here from 1918 until 1943. Two galleries explore life at the school while another examines the Manhattan Project.

Just beyond the cottage you'll find an original homestead cabin, an Ancestral Puebloan dwelling and the Hans Bethe House, which examines life in Los Alamos after WWII and displays a Nobel Peace Prize.

Note that the Manhattan Project National Historic Park is now the primary place to learn about the development of Los Alamos into a research hub for the creation of the atomic bomb in the early 1940s.