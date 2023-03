Perched 450ft above the canyon floor, this lofty ceremonial cave is reached by climbing four ladders. At the top you'll find a reconstructed kiva. There's a small resting and viewing area at the base of the ladders if you have a fear of heights. From here you can watch others climb. It's a 1.5-mile hike from the visitor center to Alcove House. You can also join the trail from the Main Loop Trail, which passes several small caves.