San Ildefonso Pueblo

Eight miles west of Pojoaque along Hwy 502, this ancient pueblo traces its origins back to Bandelier and Mesa Verde. It’s best known now as the birthplace of Maria Martinez, who, in 1919, along with her husband, Julian, revived a distinctive traditional black-on-black pottery style. Her work is now world famous and is considered by collectors among the finest pottery ever produced.

Several exceptional potters work in the pueblo, and many different styles are produced, but black-on-black remains San Ildefonso’s hallmark. Don't be surprised by irregular studio hours, and if you are considering purchasing a piece, expect to pay hundreds of dollars at a minimum.

Visitors are welcome to Feast Day (January 23) and corn and feast dances in June and July.