Poeh Cultural Center & Museum

Set up by the Pojoaque Pueblo’s former governor, artist George Rivera, this center features simple but powerful displays on the history and culture of the pueblo, tracing the story of the Tewa-speaking people from their emergence into this earth. A 45-minute museum tour (adult/child $10/5) will acquaint you with regional culture and the museum's exhibits. A collection of ceramics has recently been repatriated from the Smithsonian. It's located right off Hwy 285.

Outside of the museums in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, this is a good place to start if you're interested in visiting the Santa Fe–area Pueblos.