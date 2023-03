Thanks perhaps to its isolated location (or inspirational geology), Nambé Pueblo has long been a spiritual center for the Tewa-speaking tribes, a distinction that attracted the attentions of Spanish priests intent on conversion by any means necessary. After the Pueblo Revolt and Reconquista wound down, Spanish colonists annexed much of their land.

Public events include dances at Nambé Falls on July 4, San Francisco de Asis Feast Day (October 4) and the Buffalo Dance (December 24).